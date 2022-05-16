Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Policy
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

News

PV Tech Insights: Shipping trends and considerations moving through 2022

News

Osaka Gas to enter US solar and storage markets

News

Solar growth continues to erode coal market share in Australia as prices soar

News

Maxeon partners AlphaESS for home energy storage launch

News

Solar expected to add 190GW of capacity this year before new energy policies taken into account – IEA

News

Saule Technologies signs perovskite partnership with Google Cloud

News

Risen rolls out HJT production line in China

News

Axium acquires BlueWave, will accelerate growth in solar and energy development

News

Trade bodies call for ‘robust’ policies, international cooperation to speed up solar installs

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
LONGi modules being installed at a PV plant in Mexico. Image: LONGi Solar.

JinkoSolar, Trina Solar and Hanwha Q CELLS are among eight PV manufacturers that have been selected by the US Department of Commerce (DOC) to provide further information on their operations as part of the agency’s ongoing tariff circumvention investigation.

Two manufacturers with operations in each of Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam have been requested to respond to a questionnaire covering information such as their ownership, corporate structure and production processes.

Following a petition from California-based module manufacturer Auxin Solar earlier in the year, the DOC decided in March to investigate whether solar cells and modules assembled in the four Southeast Asian countries are circumventing US anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders on cells and modules from China.

The full list of companies chosen to provide additional information include:

  • Cambodia: BYD and New East Solar
  • Malaysia: Hanwha Q CELLS and JinkoSolar
  • Thailand: Canadian Solar and Trina Solar
  • Vietnam: Boviet Solar and Vina Solar (LONGi)

Given time and resource constraints as well as the complexity of the issues expected to arise in the proceedings, the DOC said it can reasonably examine only two manufacturers with operations in each of the countries.

Because of the large number of exporters and producers, the DOC concluded that “it would not be practicable to individually examine each of them to determine whether each one is circumventing the orders”.

The eight manufacturers now have until 27 May 2022 to submit their responses, which should also include details of their parent companies and affiliates that have facilities in China that produce modules, cells, and/or polysilicon or wafers that can be used to manufacture cells.

The latest development comes after Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said earlier this month that she is “deeply concerned” about the US being able to move to a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 if the AD/CVD investigation is not resolved quickly.

According to recent research from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the investigation will result in a drop of 24GW of planned US solar capacity in the next two years.

If the DOC does find evidence of circumvention, tariffs on cells and modules from the four Southeast Asian countries could be set at 50 – 250% and be applied retroactively, potentially coming into effect from November 2021. As a result, US-based procurement contractors have reported widespread module sourcing challenges.

“If you buy a solar panel today from one of the four affected countries, you may not know how much you owe in tariffs until months, or even years, from now,” SEIA CEO Abigail Ross Hopper said in comments published last week.

“Why would any reasonable business buy solar panels in such a risky and uncertain business environment? The fact is, they wouldn’t, and that’s why the US solar industry is grinding to a halt.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
AD/CVD, antidumping, boviet solar, byd, canadian solar, circumvention, countervailing, doc, hanwha q cells, import tariffs, jinkosolar, New East Solar, trina solar, us solar, vina solar

Read Next

Osaka Gas to enter US solar and storage markets

May 16, 2022
Japanese energy firm Osaka Gas is to enter the US utility-scale solar market through a joint venture with project developer Oriden.

Axium acquires BlueWave, will accelerate growth in solar and energy development

May 13, 2022
Investment management firm Axium Infrastructure has acquired Boston-based solar and energy storage developer BlueWave, its first acquisition of a renewables developer.

JinkoSolar signs maiden ESS framework for Europe with Memodo

May 13, 2022
JinkoSolar has signed its first European energy storage solution (ESS) framework agreement with German solar and energy storage wholesaler Memodo.

CleanCapital secures US$200m credit facility for US solar, storage pipeline

May 12, 2022
Energy investment platform CleanCapital has secured a US$200 million credit facility to support its pipeline of distributed solar and energy storage projects.

Hanwha to invest US$320 million in new solar cell, module manufacturing capacity expansions

May 12, 2022
Hanwha Solutions has unveiled plans to invest US$320 million in cell and module manufacturing capacity expansions in the US and South Korea.

Heliene seeing soaring demand for modules as AD/CVD case continues, eyeing capacity expansions as a result

May 11, 2022
Canadian module manufacturer Heliene has seen unprecedented demand for its modules following the US Department of Commerce’s (DOC) decision to investigate alleged anti-dumping and circumvention (AD/CVD) by solar manufacturers in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, which continues to spread chaos across the US solar sector.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Trade bodies call for ‘robust’ policies, international cooperation to speed up solar installs

News

European Commission set to target more than doubled solar PV capacity by 2028

News

IKEA partners with SunPower for US residential solar launch

News

Axium acquires BlueWave, will accelerate growth in solar and energy development

News

Saule Technologies signs perovskite partnership with Google Cloud

News

Hanwha to invest US$320 million in new solar cell, module manufacturing capacity expansions

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021