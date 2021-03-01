Endesa breaks ground on four Spanish solar parks totalling 180MW

Construction work underway at an installation in Andalucía that will have a capacity of 30.4MW. Image: Endesa.

Endesa, through its Enel Green Power España subsidiary (EGPE), has started construction work on four PV projects in Spain that will have a combined capacity of 180MW and cost €125 million (US$150 million) to develop.

The Spanish utility is building three 50MW parks in the Extremadura region, in the west of the country, that will together feature around 275,000 bifacial modules.

Slated for completion in December 2021, construction of these plants will also involve the installation of three substations and around 33km of high-voltage overhead power lines.

A fourth development is also underway in the southern region of Andalucía, where a 30.4MW solar project featuring 70,000 modules is due to complete by the end of the year. This will require a new substation and 2km of underground cabling.

The groundbreaking follows the recent publication of Endesa’s latest strategic plan, which will see the utility aim to reach 11.5GW of installed solar, wind and hydropower by the end of 2023. Through EGPE, the company currently manages 7.7GW of renewables capacity in Spain.

Endesa last month revealed plans to construct 23 green hydrogen projects in Spain powered by almost 2GW of solar and wind. The €2.9 billion programme will result in the development of electrolysers with a total capacity of 340MW.

While Italian utility Enel owns a 71% interest in Endesa, the latter secured a €1.21 billion deal in 2016 to acquire 100% of EGPE from Enel Green Power International.