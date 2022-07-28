Enel Colombia begins construction of 487MW plant

Enel has more than 1GW of renewable projects in construction in Colombia. Image: Enel Green Power.

Enel Green Power has started construction of a solar PV park of 486.7MWdc in the northern department of Atlántico in Colombia.

The Guayepo I & II project has an investment value of US$290 million and will feature more than 820,000 solar panels, making it the ‘largest’ solar PV project in Colombia according to Eugenio Calderón, Colombia and Central America manager at Enel Green Power.

“We are proud to know that with our entry in the department of Atlántico, we will position the region as an energy hub for the country,” added Calderón.

The project will have two 220MVA transformers that will be charged to elevate the tension of the parks in order to transport the energy to a 500kV transmission line.

With a total installed capacity of 3.6GW in Colombia, mostly from hydropower, the utility has already finished construction of its first solar plant with a capacity of 86.2MW.

Enel has so far more than 1GW of renewable projects in construction in Colombia, including its 187MWdc La Loma solar plant which was up until now it’s biggest solar project in the country.