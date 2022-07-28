Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Enel Colombia begins construction of 487MW plant

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Enel Colombia begins construction of 487MW plant

News

Iberdrola sees profits soar with international business offsetting Spain’s results

News

Solar manufacturing support included in Manchin-backed climate bill

News

Scatec ramps up PV project development after earnings dip

News

Solar wafer, cell prices rise as reports suggest state intervention could be near

News

Hecate Energy secures permit for New York’s ‘largest’ solar project

News

Europe facing solar ‘implementation gap’ as Ember calls for installs to double

News

Opdenergy secures US$355m for 605MW Spain PV portfolio

News

‘A step in the wrong direction’: US utility-scale solar deployment fell 53% in Q2

News

Enphase almost doubles revenue in Europe amid rising interest in home electrification

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Enel has more than 1GW of renewable projects in construction in Colombia. Image: Enel Green Power.

Enel Green Power has started construction of a solar PV park of 486.7MWdc in the northern department of Atlántico in Colombia.

The Guayepo I & II project has an investment value of US$290 million and will feature more than 820,000 solar panels, making it the ‘largest’ solar PV project in Colombia according to Eugenio Calderón, Colombia and Central America manager at Enel Green Power.

“We are proud to know that with our entry in the department of Atlántico, we will position the region as an energy hub for the country,” added Calderón.

The project will have two 220MVA transformers that will be charged to elevate the tension of the parks in order to transport the energy to a 500kV transmission line.

With a total installed capacity of 3.6GW in Colombia, mostly from hydropower, the utility has already finished construction of its first solar plant with a capacity of 86.2MW.

Enel has so far more than 1GW of renewable projects in construction in Colombia, including its 187MWdc La Loma solar plant which was up until now it’s biggest solar project in the country.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
colombia, enel colombia, enel green power, solar pv, transformer

Read Next

Iberdrola sees profits soar with international business offsetting Spain’s results

July 28, 2022
Iberdrola has recorded a profit of €2.07 billion in H1 2022 with strong performances in its international business offsetting adverse results in Spain.

Scatec ramps up PV project development after earnings dip

July 27, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec has ramped up project development activity after witnessing its earnings fall by nearly 14% year-on-year.

Europe facing solar ‘implementation gap’ as Ember calls for installs to double

July 27, 2022
European countries need to double the pace of solar PV installations if the continent is to keep pace with its climate commitments, new research from Ember has revealed.

Ørsted acquires European onshore renewables developer Ostwind

July 25, 2022
Renewables developer Ørsted has entered into an agreement with German developer Ostwind to acquire 100% of its equity interest.

Iberdrola signs US$562m EIB loan to finance 1.8GW Spanish renewables portfolio

July 25, 2022
The European Investment Bank and Iberdrola have signed a €550 million green loan to boost solar PV and wind projects in Spain.

‘Double world record’ for perovskite tandem solar cells claimed by EPFL, CSEM

July 7, 2022
Researchers at EPFL’s Photovoltaics and Thin Film Electronics Laboratory and CSEM’s Sustainable Energy Centre have claimed an efficiency of over 30% for perovskite-on-silicon-tandem solar cells, establishing “two world records”.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Universal Solar bids to solve PV supply chain constraints with Panama module facility

News

Octopus Energy raises US$550m to invest in renewables-enabling tech

News

Solar wafer, cell prices rise as reports suggest state intervention could be near

News

Hecate Energy secures permit for New York’s ‘largest’ solar project

News

South Africa unveils solar FiT and licensing exemptions in response to energy crisis

News

Europe facing solar ‘implementation gap’ as Ember calls for installs to double

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022