Enel Green Power procures 610MW of Soltec trackers for projects in Peru and Colombia

Soltec said it will also carry out specific construction services at the two plants. Image: Soltec.

Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has signed contracts to supply 610MW of its SF7 bifacial trackers to Enel Green Power for use in two PV plants in Peru and Colombia.

As part of the agreements signed by Soltec’s subsidiary Soltec Energías Renovables, the company will start supplying the trackers in early 2022 and will also carry out specific plant construction services. Additional details of the two projects were not provided.

The announcement comes two weeks after Enel Green Power said it has installed the first solar modules at its 187MWdc La Loma plant in Colombia. Located in the Cesar region, the plant will feature more than 400,000 solar panels distributed across 22 subfields.

Previous supply deals between Soltec and Enel have seen the latter use the SF7 trackers for its 475MW São Gonçalo project in Brazil, a facility that started operations in early 2020.

On the latest deal, Soltec CEO Raúl Morales said: “For us, it is very important to further consolidate our position in the Latin American market.”

In Colombia, Soltec’s solar project development unit, Powertis, was awarded 100MW of PV capacity in the country’s renewables auction held last October.

Soltec signed a deal earlier last year to supply Focus Energia with 852MW of its trackers for the first development phase of a bifacial solar project in Brazil.