News

Enel Green Power procures 610MW of Soltec trackers for projects in Peru and Colombia

By Jules Scully
Balance of System, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Enel Green Power procures 610MW of Soltec trackers for projects in Peru and Colombia

Prefabricated solar tech firm 5B secures ARENA grant, launches AU$33m innovation programme

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

Corporate solar funding reached ten-year high in 2021 as M&A activity soared

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

Iberdrola bags 800MW of UK projects, becomes one of the market’s biggest players with 9% of all solar

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

Soltec said it will also carry out specific construction services at the two plants. Image: Soltec.

Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has signed contracts to supply 610MW of its SF7 bifacial trackers to Enel Green Power for use in two PV plants in Peru and Colombia.

As part of the agreements signed by Soltec’s subsidiary Soltec Energías Renovables, the company will start supplying the trackers in early 2022 and will also carry out specific plant construction services. Additional details of the two projects were not provided.

The announcement comes two weeks after Enel Green Power said it has installed the first solar modules at its 187MWdc La Loma plant in Colombia. Located in the Cesar region, the plant will feature more than 400,000 solar panels distributed across 22 subfields.  

Previous supply deals between Soltec and Enel have seen the latter use the SF7 trackers for its 475MW São Gonçalo project in Brazil, a facility that started operations in early 2020.

On the latest deal, Soltec CEO Raúl Morales said: “For us, it is very important to further consolidate our position in the Latin American market.”

In Colombia, Soltec’s solar project development unit, Powertis, was awarded 100MW of PV capacity in the country’s renewables auction held last October.

Soltec signed a deal earlier last year to supply Focus Energia with 852MW of its trackers for the first development phase of a bifacial solar project in Brazil.

colombia, enel green power, peru, powertis, procurement, soltec, soltec sf7, south america, trackers

