Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Enel Colombia begins construction on 400MW solar PV plants

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

FINANCING ROUND-UP: Sonnedix, Origis, Scatec and AMPYR raise funds for projects

News

Qcells boasts ‘world record’ 28.6% efficiency M10 size perovskite-silicon cell

News

Enel Colombia begins construction on 400MW solar PV plants

News

Pakistan PV manufacturing future may lie in smaller modules for agriculture and off-grid sectors

News

Neoen secures AU$1.4 billion to develop Australian renewables portfolio

News

How to deliver sustainable and scalable mini-grids across Sub-Saharan Africa

Features, Interviews

NorSun closes ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Norway to focus on US

News

Grenergy sells first three phases of Oasis de Atacama project, secures financing for phase three

News

NexWafe claims ‘transformative’ wafer production tech could compete with China

News

Alliant Energy completes construction at 200MW Iowa solar portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Aerial view of the Guayapo I&II solar park, Colombia's largest operational PV project
Earlier this month, Enel began commercial operations at its Guayepo I&II PV plant, pictured above, in northern Colombia. Image: Enel Colombia.

Enel Colombia, the subsidiary of Italian renewable energy group Enel Green Power, has begun construction of two 400MW solar PV projects in Colombia.

Located in the northern department of Atlantic, the solar PV projects, the Guayepo III and Atlántico, will have 200MW and 199.5MW of capacity, respectively.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Both projects are part of a solar PV hub from the company with a combined capacity of 770MW and include two solar plants which recently started commercial operations. Earlier this month, the Guayepo I&II, which have a combined capacity of 370MW and is Colombia’s largest operational solar PV site, reached commercial operation according to Enel Colombia. The previous largest operational solar PV project – La Loma with an operational capacity of 270MW – was also one from Enel Colombia, which started operations earlier this year.

Once completed, the Guayepo III project will have more than 450,000 bifacial solar modules installed, while the Atlántico project will see more than 400,000 solar panels installed.

The company did not disclose when it expected to reach commercial operations for either of the projects.

Both projects were part of a successful bidding process in Colombia’s renewables auction held in February of this year. In total, the country awarded 4.4GW of solar PV capacity, which accounted for 99% of all renewable energy generation capacity offered in the auction.

Enel Colombia accounted for nearly a third of the successful bids with 1.2GW of solar PV awarded across six projects. Along with Guayepo III and Atlántico, the other projects with a successful bid were Fundación (with a capacity of 90MW),  Sahagún (360MW), Valledupar (90MW) and Chinú (315MW).

colombia, enel colombia, latin america, plant construction, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Terrain following solar trackers on uneven PV plant

How terrain-following trackers are helping boost PV project viability

December 11, 2024
Terrain-following solar trackers are helping address cost and environmental concerns in challenging landscapes, write Nick Price and Dalton Ruddell.
Aerial view of the Guayapo I&II solar park, Colombia's largest operational PV project

Enel powers 370MW solar PV project in Colombia

December 9, 2024
Located in the northern department of Atlantic, Enel says the Guayepo I and II project is the country’s largest operational solar site.
Aerial view of the Matarani solar project in Peru from Yinson Renewables

Yinson Renewables secures US$59 million financing for 97MW solar plant in Peru

November 29, 2024
Located in the southern region of Arequipa, the Matarani Solar Project started operations for power exports and sales in July 2024.
Image: Queensland Department of Energy and Public Works.

Australian government launches review of the NEM to facilitate renewables growth

November 28, 2024
The Australian government has commenced a review of the National Electricity Market (NEM) to identify how it will operate in the coming decades and facilitate the uptake of solar PV.
Sunly delegation in front of the first solar panels added at Estonia's largest solar PV project

Sunly starts building 244MW solar PV in Estonia, Baltics ‘largest’ plant

November 26, 2024
Estonian independent power producer (IPP) Sunly has started construction of a 244MW solar PV plant in its home country.
zelestra

Zelestra begins construction on 162MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

November 25, 2024
The portfolio consists of three solar plants – Belinchón I, II and III – , all located in the central region of Castilla-La Mancha.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU adds 66GW of solar PV in 2024 as residential market slumps

News

Neoen secures AU$1.4 billion to develop Australian renewables portfolio

News

NorSun closes ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Norway to focus on US

News

NexWafe claims ‘transformative’ wafer production tech could compete with China

News

Nexamp in partnership with Walmart, inks domestic module deal with Silfab

News

DESRI and Meta sign PPA for 400MW of solar capacity

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.