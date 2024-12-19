Enel Colombia begins construction on 400MW solar PV plants

Both projects are part of a solar PV hub from the company with a combined capacity of 770MW and include two solar plants which recently started commercial operations. Earlier this month, the Guayepo I&II, which have a combined capacity of 370MW and is Colombia’s largest operational solar PV site, reached commercial operation according to Enel Colombia. The previous largest operational solar PV project – La Loma with an operational capacity of 270MW – was also one from Enel Colombia, which started operations earlier this year.

Once completed, the Guayepo III project will have more than 450,000 bifacial solar modules installed, while the Atlántico project will see more than 400,000 solar panels installed.

The company did not disclose when it expected to reach commercial operations for either of the projects.

Both projects were part of a successful bidding process in Colombia’s renewables auction held in February of this year. In total, the country awarded 4.4GW of solar PV capacity, which accounted for 99% of all renewable energy generation capacity offered in the auction.

Enel Colombia accounted for nearly a third of the successful bids with 1.2GW of solar PV awarded across six projects. Along with Guayepo III and Atlántico, the other projects with a successful bid were Fundación (with a capacity of 90MW), Sahagún (360MW), Valledupar (90MW) and Chinú (315MW).