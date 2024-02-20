Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Colombia awards 4.4GW of solar PV in renewables auction

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Policy, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Colombia awards 4.4GW of solar PV in renewables auction

News

India approves US$0.03/kWh solar tariffs, launches new tendering regulations

News

SkyPower and Africa Finance Corporation to co-develop 200MW solar project in DRC

News

Telis Energy expands to Italy with 100MWp hybrid project pipeline

News

Greenalia closes US$200 million for 1.9GW ERCOT renewables

News

ACWA Power secures US$2.3 billion in loan funding for 4.55GW Saudi solar portfolio

News

ESMC and Uyghur groups say ‘burden of proof’ must shift to tackle alleged Xinjiang forced labour in Europe’s solar supply

News

Indian utility SJVN seeks 2GW of PV modules

News

Brazil imported 17.5GW of solar modules in 2023, down 0.3GW year-on-year

News

California state assembly member introduces bill to repeal NEM 3.0

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Enel Colombia received a tender for 1.2GW of solar PV in Colombia’s latest Reliability Charge auction. Image: Enel Green Power

Colombia has awarded 4.4GW of solar PV capacity, which accounted for 99% of all renewable generation capacity offered in its latest auction.

Although the Reliability Charge auction was open to all renewables, almost all the capacity was awarded to new solar capacity, with 30 projects awarded and expected to be operational between 1 December 2027 and 30 November 2028.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The auction, which was under the administration of XM Compañía Expertos en Mercados (XM), a subsidiary of Colombian state transmission company ISA, ended with a price of US$18.2/MWh.

Andrés Camacho, minister of mining and energy, said: “We advance in making a better use of the energy potentials of the regions; we are moving forward to transition our energy and diversify it.”

Enel Colombia awarded 1.2GW

Among the successful bidders is Enel Colombia, the country’s subsidiary of Italian utility Enel, which won tenders for six projects with a combined capacity of 1.2GW, representing a quarter of the solar PV capacity awarded.

The six solar plants are in different phases of development, with Fundación (90MW) the closest to completion, as it is currently in construction and expected to be operational during the first half of 2024. Meanwhile, Guayepo III (180MW), co-developed with Spanish developer Ingenostrum, is expected to start construction in the following months.

The other projects are Atlántico (180MW), Sahagún (360MW), Valledupar (90MW) and Chinú (315MW).

With 1.2GW of solar capacity awarded in Colombia’s latest auction, Enel continues to increase its development of solar PV in the country, where last week it inaugurated what it called the largest solar plant in Colombia. The La Loma solar park has an installed capacity of 187MW, and Enel has committed an investment of nearly US$126 million.

Chilean-headquartered solar developer Verano Energy was another company to receive a tender in the Colombian auction, for its 270MW Las Palmeras solar plant. Present in several Latin American countries, including Colombia, Verano Energy expanded its portfolio in the country last year with nearly 300MW of solar PV across three projects.

The falling levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar PV in Latin America created opportunities for solar developers across several markets in Central America and Colombia, as covered last week on PV Tech Premium. Among the Central American markets where interest in solar has risen is Guatemala, which has embraced both government tenders and private investment which could help create a market similar to Colombia.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
auction, auctions and tenders, colombia, enel, enel colombia, reliability charge auction, verano energy

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US to add 36.4GW of new solar generation capacity in 2024, 58% of all capacity additions

News

ESMC and Uyghur groups say ‘burden of proof’ must shift to tackle alleged Xinjiang forced labour in Europe’s solar supply

News

The Netherlands launches subsidy for modules and battery manufacturing

News

Indian utility SJVN seeks 2GW of PV modules

News

Texas breaks daily solar generation record with peak of 16.7GW

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
February 20, 2024
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024. New users only.