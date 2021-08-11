Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Energea signs financing deal for Brazil community solar portfolio

By Charlie Duffield
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Energea signs financing deal for Brazil community solar portfolio

News

US ROUND-UP: Ørsted signs Microsoft PPA, AEP and Doral pen agreement for 360MWdc Indiana project

News

Singulus supplies Avancis with new pilot machine for CIGS module production

News

Shoals Technologies reports record Q2 revenue despite components slide

News

Trio line up manufacturing capacity expansions in India as race for market footholds intensifies

News

Uzbekistan set to increase solar targets after low prices in recent tenders

News

Tracker terrain loss: The elephant in the room and the low-hanging fruit

Features, Guest Blog

US Senate passes landmark infrastructure bill as attention turns to solar ITC extension

News

Octopus to deploy Fluence’s automated bidder software for Australian solar farm

News

Aurora Solar bolsters solar software portfolio with Folsom Labs acquisition

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Energea has tapped BTG Pactual to finance the 28MW project portfolio. Image: M.J. Ambriola/Flickr

Energea Global, a renewable energy investment manager, has announced a US$27 million deal with BTG Pactual to construct a portfolio of solar projects in Brazil.

The US$27 million investment will be used to construct a series of community solar projects in Minas Gerais with a total peak generation capacity of around 28MW.

The electricity generated by these plants will be delivered to thousands of small businesses who have banded together to enjoy the cost and environmental benefits of solar energy.

Luiz Leão, CFO at Energea said: “This transaction shows that some of the largest and most sophisticated investors in the world, like BTG Pactual, are committing significant capital towards low-carbon infrastructure.”

Rafael Chitarra, executive director of BTG Pactual, added: “This is not just a strong investment opportunity, but also a chance to play a crucial role in the global energy transition and improve access to affordable and clean energy for all.”

In July, Canadian Solar closed a $100 million deal to develop a Brazilian solar portfolio, claimed to be the country’s largest, with BTG Pactual and Itaú BBA funding up to 70% of the module manufacturer’s equity contributions.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
brazil, brazil solar, BTG Pactual, community solar, energea, financing

Read Next

Walmart signs 50MW community solar deal with Nexamp

August 4, 2021
Walmart will buy renewable energy credits from 23 community solar projects across New York State through an agreement with developer Nexamp.

New renewable investment reaches record heights, spurred by public and private financing, says BNEF report

August 4, 2021
New investment in renewables reached a record US$174 billion in H1 2021, with renewable energy companies raising 509% more than H1 2020 and investment in solar projects up 9%, according to the latest Renewable Energy Investment Tracker from BloombergNEF

Canadian Solar bags financing to pursue flexible Brazilian solar strategy

July 27, 2021
Canadian Solar has closed a BRL500 million (US$100 million) financing facility to develop a Brazilian solar portfolio claimed to be the country’s largest, while also giving it the option to hold built solar assets for longer.

Generate Capital secures US$2bn to invest in sustainable infrastructure

July 20, 2021
Sustainable infrastructure investment firm Generate Capital has raised US$2 billion in funding to scale its support for sectors such as clean energy.

New York adds 3GW of solar, bringing total pipeline to 95% of 2025 target

July 14, 2021
New York has installed 3GW of solar power across the state, according to the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo, bringing the state's total pipeline to 5.7GW

SmartestEnergy Australia strikes 500GWh PPA with Australian investor PAG

July 7, 2021
SmartestEnergy Australia has signed a PPA with Providence Asset Group, to deliver 500GWh of solar power into the national electricity market.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Senate passes landmark infrastructure bill as attention turns to solar ITC extension

News

ReNew Power signs PPA for ‘India’s first’ round-the-clock renewable energy project

News

Solar and wind should quadruple this decade in response to ‘code red’ IPCC climate warning

News

Heliene to open 100MW heterojunction module manufacturing plant in Florida

News

Octopus to deploy Fluence’s automated bidder software for Australian solar farm

News

Xinyi Solar boasts doubling of H1 profits but warns over solar glass headwinds

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021