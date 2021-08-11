Energea signs financing deal for Brazil community solar portfolio

Energea has tapped BTG Pactual to finance the 28MW project portfolio. Image: M.J. Ambriola/Flickr

Energea Global, a renewable energy investment manager, has announced a US$27 million deal with BTG Pactual to construct a portfolio of solar projects in Brazil.

The US$27 million investment will be used to construct a series of community solar projects in Minas Gerais with a total peak generation capacity of around 28MW.

The electricity generated by these plants will be delivered to thousands of small businesses who have banded together to enjoy the cost and environmental benefits of solar energy.

Luiz Leão, CFO at Energea said: “This transaction shows that some of the largest and most sophisticated investors in the world, like BTG Pactual, are committing significant capital towards low-carbon infrastructure.”

Rafael Chitarra, executive director of BTG Pactual, added: “This is not just a strong investment opportunity, but also a chance to play a crucial role in the global energy transition and improve access to affordable and clean energy for all.”

In July, Canadian Solar closed a $100 million deal to develop a Brazilian solar portfolio, claimed to be the country’s largest, with BTG Pactual and Itaú BBA funding up to 70% of the module manufacturer’s equity contributions.