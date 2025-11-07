Energy retailer Flow Power signs offtake deal with 400MW Stubbo Solar project in Australia

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

Flow Power chief executive Matthew van der Linden said the Stubbo Solar offtake enables the company to offer New South Wales households access to renewable energy at competitive rates.

“This partnership with Stubbo Solar allows us to bring our innovative energy solutions to New South Wales families while supporting the growth of renewable energy generation in the state,” van der Linden stated.

The Stubbo Solar project, developed by Acen Australia, reached full commercial operation earlier this month after completing construction across 1,200 hectares near Wellington in central New South Wales. The facility generates approximately 850GWh of renewable electricity annually.

Flow Power’s residential service launch in New South Wales represents an expansion for the Melbourne-based company, which has built its business model around providing renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers across Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM).

The company operates as both an energy retailer and technology provider, offering customers access to renewable energy through direct power purchase agreements and virtual power purchase agreements.

The Flow Home service will provide New South Wales households with 100% renewable energy sourced from utility-scale solar and wind projects, including the Stubbo Solar facility.

Flow Power said the service includes real-time energy monitoring, carbon tracking, and flexible pricing options designed to help customers reduce their electricity costs and environmental impact.

ACEN Australia, the local subsidiary of Philippines-based Acen Corporation, developed the Stubbo Solar project as part of its renewable energy expansion in Australia. The company has committed to recycling one million solar modules from the Stubbo Solar facility at the end of the project’s operational life, demonstrating its focus on sustainable lifecycle management.

The Stubbo Solar project features approximately one million solar panels installed across the site, with the facility connected to the electricity grid through existing transmission infrastructure.

The project represents one of the largest solar installations completed in New South Wales in recent years, contributing to the state’s renewable energy targets.

Flow Power has established offtake agreements with multiple renewable energy projects across Australia, including solar and wind facilities in Victoria, South Australia, and Queensland.

The company’s commercial and industrial customer base includes manufacturers, data centres, and other energy-intensive businesses seeking to reduce their carbon footprint through renewable energy procurement.

Meanwhile, the New South Wales residential market presents a significant expansion opportunity for Flow Power, as the state hosts Australia’s largest electricity market by customer numbers and energy consumption.

The company will compete with established energy retailers, including Origin Energy, AGL Energy, and EnergyAustralia, as well as newer entrants focused on renewable energy offerings.

The launch timeline for Flow Home in New South Wales has not been specified; however, Flow Power has indicated that the service will become available following the completion of regulatory approvals and system integration processes required for residential energy retail operations in the state.