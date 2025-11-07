Subscribe To Premium
Energy retailer Flow Power signs offtake deal with 400MW Stubbo Solar project in Australia

By George Heynes
November 7, 2025
Apple’s inaugural Australian solar deal covers 108MW Victorian project

Energy retailer Flow Power signs offtake deal with 400MW Stubbo Solar project in Australia

Italy NZIA auction closes with 1.8GW solar requests, France awards C&I PV tender

SolarEdge ships 1.47GW of inverters in Q3 amid optimism for C&I sales

Chinese polysilicon producers see improved profits, module makers still struggling

European PV module prices stabilise ‘at the bottom’ in October

Osaka Gas and Sonnedix to build BESS at 38.7MW solar PV project in Japan

Pacific Energy completes solar module installation at 35MW plant in Western Australia

Has the time once again arrived for utility-scale silicon carbide?

South Africa to add 28.7GW of new solar PV generation capacity by 2039

The offtake deal will support Flow Power’s entry into household energy retail. Image Flow Power.

Australian energy retailer Flow Power has secured an offtake agreement from the 400MW Stubbo Solar project in New South Wales to underpin the launch of its Flow Home residential energy service in the state.

The agreement provides Flow Power with renewable energy supply to support its expansion into the New South Wales residential market, marking the company’s entry into household energy retail after focusing on commercial and industrial customers since its establishment in 2014.

Flow Power chief executive Matthew van der Linden said the Stubbo Solar offtake enables the company to offer New South Wales households access to renewable energy at competitive rates.

“This partnership with Stubbo Solar allows us to bring our innovative energy solutions to New South Wales families while supporting the growth of renewable energy generation in the state,” van der Linden stated.

The Stubbo Solar project, developed by Acen Australia, reached full commercial operation earlier this month after completing construction across 1,200 hectares near Wellington in central New South Wales. The facility generates approximately 850GWh of renewable electricity annually.

Flow Power’s residential service launch in New South Wales represents an expansion for the Melbourne-based company, which has built its business model around providing renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers across Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM).

The company operates as both an energy retailer and technology provider, offering customers access to renewable energy through direct power purchase agreements and virtual power purchase agreements.

The Flow Home service will provide New South Wales households with 100% renewable energy sourced from utility-scale solar and wind projects, including the Stubbo Solar facility.

Flow Power said the service includes real-time energy monitoring, carbon tracking, and flexible pricing options designed to help customers reduce their electricity costs and environmental impact.

ACEN Australia, the local subsidiary of Philippines-based Acen Corporation, developed the Stubbo Solar project as part of its renewable energy expansion in Australia. The company has committed to recycling one million solar modules from the Stubbo Solar facility at the end of the project’s operational life, demonstrating its focus on sustainable lifecycle management.

The Stubbo Solar project features approximately one million solar panels installed across the site, with the facility connected to the electricity grid through existing transmission infrastructure.

The project represents one of the largest solar installations completed in New South Wales in recent years, contributing to the state’s renewable energy targets.

Flow Power has established offtake agreements with multiple renewable energy projects across Australia, including solar and wind facilities in Victoria, South Australia, and Queensland.

The company’s commercial and industrial customer base includes manufacturers, data centres, and other energy-intensive businesses seeking to reduce their carbon footprint through renewable energy procurement.

Meanwhile, the New South Wales residential market presents a significant expansion opportunity for Flow Power, as the state hosts Australia’s largest electricity market by customer numbers and energy consumption.

The company will compete with established energy retailers, including Origin Energy, AGL Energy, and EnergyAustralia, as well as newer entrants focused on renewable energy offerings.

The launch timeline for Flow Home in New South Wales has not been specified; however, Flow Power has indicated that the service will become available following the completion of regulatory approvals and system integration processes required for residential energy retail operations in the state.

