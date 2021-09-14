Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Energy Wyze launches AI-backed tool to automate solar sales process

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

BayWa r.e. and Fraunhofer ISE set up agrivoltaics testing site in Germany

News

Energy Wyze launches AI-backed tool to automate solar sales process

News

Illinois climate bill to support nearly 10GW of solar PV by 2030

News

BP poaches RWE’s head of renewables as its new gas and low carbon VP

News

Polish developer PAD-RES acquired as JV targets country’s ‘nascent’ solar market

News

US House bill moots programme that would see suppliers punished for not increasing renewables provision

News

US solar sector maintains growth despite supply chain constraints causing price hikes

News

Toshiba reaches 15.1% power conversion efficiency for polymer film-based perovskite modules

News

ANALYSIS: What the DOE’s Solar Futures Study can teach us about PV’s next steps

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar being deployed to help communities in hurricane-hit Louisiana

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A solar installation underway in the US. Image: Sunrun.

Energy Wyze has launched a new technology which facilitates automated booking and lead generation services for the residential solar market.

The artificial intelligence-based ‘bot’ technology accurately gathers information from prospective customers, coordinating appointments and connecting each with an ideal solar provider without the requirement for either party to be in direct contact with the other.

Energy Wyze, a subsidiary of solar service provider SinglePoint, said the combination of the technology alongside its existing Solar CXM service would help streamline the sales process and create a “seamless experience” for customer data management.

The technology is to be rolled out in Utah, Virginia, California and Connecticut first before being expanded into Colorado and Texas ahead of a nationwide launch.  

Joe Hupp, COO at EnergyWyze, said the technology promised to “instantly” solve the issue of following up with customers, which he said was a common problem for solar installers in the US.

“The user experience was a top priority in the development of the AI technology, and it is able to simulate a two-way conversation. Users are able to enter a message as though they were communicating with a human representative via Text Message, Facebook Messenger and Instagram Messenger, and the AI is able to reply in kind.”

This year is expected to see sizeable residential solar installations in the US as the market continues its strong rebound from the pandemic-beset 2020. Solar installers in the US are reported to be expecting annual growth rates upwards of 30% with bookings remaining strong throughout the year.

This week market research firm WoodMackenzie placed Q2 2021 residential solar installs at 974MWdc, just short of the 979MWdc record set in Q4 2020, with many installers reporting record-breaking months for sales towards the end of the quarter.

The growth in demand for residential solar has placed new importance on back-end solutions to source and process leads and build on customer relationship management. A key part of Tesla’s strategy to regain the market lead in US residential solar and deliver the market’s lowest-cost solar product has been to utilise sales processes and tools developed initially for its electric vehicle sales function.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ai, automation, CRM, energy wyze, lead generation, residential solar, singlepoint, us solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: What the DOE’s Solar Futures Study can teach us about PV’s next steps

September 13, 2021
Following the release of the US Department’s Solar Futures Study, Liam Stoker assesses the downstream and upstream trends that must be realised for US solar to fulfil its potential.

Businesses stress urgency for Congress to accelerate US solar through federal policy

September 9, 2021
A letter co-signed by more than 750 US organisations has called on US Congress to push through policies to significantly ramp up renewables deployment in the country.

Solar could provide 40% of US power by 2035, but only if installations quadruple this decade

September 8, 2021
Solar PV could provide up to 40% of the US’ total power demand by 2035, but only if annual installations quadruple by the middle of the decade.
PV Tech Premium

Beyond the ‘Big Three’: The US states witnessing solar booms

September 3, 2021
For years California, Texas and Florida have dominated the US solar market, but backed by the investment tax credit, strong state-specific renewables standards and falling costs, new states are coming to the fore. Molly Lempriere takes a look at what is driving them, and the hurdles they face if they are to challenge the ‘Big Three’.

SB Energy and Mitsui unit sign PPA for 418MWp Texas project

August 30, 2021
SoftBank-owned SB Energy has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Mitsui and Co. Energy Marketing and Services (MEMS) to deliver energy from its 418MWp Juno solar project in Borden County, Texas.

Borrego to develop Michigan solar projects for AES

August 20, 2021
US solar firm Borrego is to develop three utility-scale solar projects in Michigan on behalf of energy group AES.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

10-year solar ITC extension, standalone storage credit and PTC revival included in draft budget bill

News

Toshiba reaches 15.1% power conversion efficiency for polymer film-based perovskite modules

News

Module price pressures expected to ease next year, but only if planned expansions come online

News

ANALYSIS: What the DOE’s Solar Futures Study can teach us about PV’s next steps

Editors' Blog, Features

Heliene to set up 400MW mono PERC module production line in Minnesota

News

Magnora increases stake in developer Helios as gigawatt-scale PV pipeline takes shape

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the prospects for n-type cell and module production in 2021

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2021
4pm BST

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021