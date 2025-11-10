Subscribe To Premium
EnergyCo shortlists three consortia for New England REZ network operator tender in New South Wales, Australia

By George Heynes
November 10, 2025
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

EDF, SPIC and Aramco Power reach financial close on 1.4 GW of projects

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

ReNew gets US$331 million boost from ADB for 2.8GW solar-wind-BESS hybrid renewable plant

Western Australia’s Pilbara to become solar tech testbed with AU$45 million ARENA funding

EnergyCo shortlists three consortia for New England REZ network operator tender in New South Wales, Australia

Australia approves Samsung C&T’s 300MW solar-plus-storage project in 19 days

What Sungrow’s Hong Kong IPO suggests about Chinese inverter producer strategies

JA Solar, L&T ink 1.2GW PV module supply deal in Uzbekistan

Saatvik Green Energy secures solar PV module orders worth INR2.99 billion 

New South Wales plans to establish at least five renewable energy zones within the state. Image: EnergyCo.

The Energy Corporation of New South Wales (EnergyCo) has announced the shortlisting of three consortia to build and operate the transmission network for the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).

Future Energy Networks, NewLeaf Energy and Verta Energy will progress to the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage in the competitive process to engage the New England REZ network operator.

The three shortlisted consortia were selected following a highly competitive expression of interest (EOI) stage that attracted strong market interest with six submissions.

Future Energy Networks comprises AusNet, Pacific Partnerships, GS, Hyundai, Ghella, CPB Contractors, and UGL.

NewLeaf Energy brings together Iberdrola, Capella Capital, Gamuda, Samsung C&T, Ferrovial, and Genus Infrastructure. Meanwhile, Verta Energy is led by EDF Australia.

The successful consortia will serve as a key partner for EnergyCo in unlocking more clean, affordable energy for homes and businesses while boosting investment and jobs in regional New South Wales.

 Under the public-private partnership model, the appointed operator will design, construct, finance, operate, and maintain the new transmission lines and related infrastructure, including energy hubs that will connect the REZ to homes and businesses in the state.

The New England REZ represents the largest of the state’s planned renewable energy zones and forms a cornerstone of the state’s broader energy transition strategy. The project will deliver up to 6GW of renewable energy generation and storage capacity, helping to replace retiring coal-fired generation while supporting the state’s energy security and decarbonisation targets.

Specifically, the New England REZ aims to deliver 2.4GW of network transfer capacity by 2032, followed by an additional 3.6GW by 2034.

The state has also provided substantial support to enable the delivery of these REZ. For instance, the state government recently earmarked AU$2.1 billion (US$1.36 billion) for transmission infrastructure to connect the various zones across the state.

The New England REZ forms part of the state’s comprehensive energy roadmap designed to support development of 12GW of renewables by 2030.

It is also worth noting construction has already begun on Australia’s first renewable energy zone, the Central-West Orana REZ.

EnergyCo stated that the EOI stage was part of a highly interactive procurement process designed to foster collaboration between EnergyCo and the industry to deliver greater certainty, improved productivity, and overall value-for-money outcomes. The three shortlisted consortia were selected from the original six submissions, which also included Aura Networks, Powergrid Corporation of India, and Rezult Networks.

EnergyCo will now evaluate the shortlisted applicants through the RFP stage, with the preferred network operator expected to be appointed in 2027. Construction is scheduled to commence shortly after the appointment, subject to necessary approvals.

