Enertis Applus+ oversees 438MW Brazilian solar project as technical advisor

Located in Paracatú in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, the solar PV plant is one of Atlas Renewable Energy’s projects in its portfolio.

“The Brazilian PV sector is booming, and we are committed to supporting the deployment of renewable energy projects in the country by providing our technical knowledge as well as professional and high-quality consulting services in the financing and purchase transactions of these installations,” said Aitor Ilundain, regional manager of LatAm South at Enertis Applus+.

Atlas Renewable Energy secured a US$210 million loan from the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) in January to finance the Boa Sorte solar project in Brazil. During the financing phase, Enertis Applus+ evaluated project design, energy production estimates and grid connection, as well as reviewing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), operation and maintenance (O&M), and power purchase agreements (PPAs).

In addition to this solar PV plant, Atlas Renewable Energy commissioned 600MW of solar PV in Brazil in September, including the Lar do Sol solar and Casablanca plants, with an installed capacity of 239MW and 359MW, respectively.

Atlas has signed long-term PPAs at both projects with major firms. The company signed a 19-year PPA in 2021 to sell power produced at the Lar do Sol plant to chlorine producer Unipar, and a 15-year deal to sell power from the Casablanca project to mining company Anglo American.