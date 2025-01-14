Engie, Meta ink 200MW solar PV EAPA in Texas

The project is expected to begin commercial operations in late 2025 and marks the second EAPA signed between the two companies last year.

Once operational, the project will expand the utility’s 8GW portfolio of solar PV, wind and battery storage projects either operational or in construction across North America.

Dave Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer and EVP, Engie North America, said: “This is the second agreement we completed with Meta in 2024 and reflects our commitment to develop and operate projects that meet the needs of our customers.

In the past 12 months, the tech giant has secured several EAPAs – which are credits, benefits, emissions reductions or other indirect products of renewable energy production – in the US with different companies including developer Arevon for a 60MW solar PV plant in Indiana; developer Pine Gate Renewables for a 204MW plant in Texas and Spanish developer Solarpack for a 210MW solar plant in Indiana.

Meta is the leading company in the US to secure power purchase agreements for solar PV, with over 5.1GW as of the first quarter of 2024. It is followed by other technology companies Amazon, Google and Apple.