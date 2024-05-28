Subscribe To Premium
Pine Gate, Meta sign 204MW Texas solar agreement

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Pine Gate, Meta sign 204MW Texas solar agreement

The site is located seven miles from one of Meta’s data centres, in Temple, Texas. Image: Pine Gate Renewables

US solar project company Pine Gate Renewables has signed an environmental asset purchase agreement (EAPA) with social media giant Meta for a 204MW solar PV project in Temple, Texas.

The deal – which Pine Gate described as an “agreement for the renewable attributes” from its Limewood Bell solar project – will support Meta’s commitment to sourcing 100% of its electricity needs from renewable power sources.

The site is located seven miles from one of Meta’s data centres, in Temple. Under the EAPA Meta will take on the environmental credits, emissions reductions and other assets associated with the project, rather than taking physical delivery of the power. The project is expected to come online in 2026.

Of the deal, Ben Catt, CEO of Pine Gate Renewables, said: “In this environment, it’s all about strong partnerships.”

The company announced 1GW worth of US PPA agreements in 2022 to support the construction of the projects in question. This followed a June 2022 investment from sustainable infrastructure financier Generate Capital of US$500 million to support its utility-scale solar buildout.

Meta has committed significantly to solar PPAs and EAPAs in the US. Earlier this month it inked a deal with Spanish project developer Solarpack for environmental attributes from a 210MW PV site in Indiana, and in March it inked a similar, larger deal with US solar and storage developer Arevon in Missouri.

eapa, finance, meta, pine gate renewables, pv power plants, texas, us

