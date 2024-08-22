Arevon, Meta ink 60MW solar purchase agreement in Indiana

The site has begun construction and is slated to begin full operations in Q3 2025.

This is the second EAPA that Arevon and Meta have signed. In March, the two companies signed a far larger deal over the 349MW Kelso solar project in Missouri.

Meta – which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – is one of the largest buyers of clean power in the US. Since the March deal with Arevon, it has inked three further offtake deals for US solar projects; a 210MW EAPA with Spanish developer SolarPack for a project in Indiana; a 200MW PPA with EDP Renewables North America for a project in Arizona; and two PPAs with German RWE for two sites in Illinois and Louisiana.

Indiana is garnering a significant amount of attention from the US solar market of late. In May, Arevon broke ground on another Indiana PV site alongside state utility CenterPoint Energy. The 228MW Posey solar project is expected to be complete in mid-2025.

Earlier this week, CenterPoint issued a request for proposals (RfP) seeking both renewable and thermal energy generation capacity in Indiana. This coincided with fellow state utility, Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), finishing construction on a 200MW PV site in the state.