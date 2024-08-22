Arevon, Meta ink 60MW solar purchase agreement in Indiana

US renewable energy developer Arevon has signed an Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreement (EAPA) with Silicon Valley tech platform giant Meta.
The deal will see Meta purchase environmental attributes – meaning credits, benefits, emissions reductions or other indirect products of renewable energy production – for the entirety of the 60MW Heirloom solar project in Pike County, Indiana.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The site has begun construction and is slated to begin full operations in Q3 2025.
This is the second EAPA that Arevon and Meta have signed. In March, the two companies signed a far larger deal over the 349MW Kelso solar project in Missouri.
Meta – which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – is one of the largest buyers of clean power in the US. Since the March deal with Arevon, it has inked three further offtake deals for US solar projects; a 210MW EAPA with Spanish developer SolarPack for a project in Indiana; a 200MW PPA with EDP Renewables North America for a project in Arizona; and two PPAs with German RWE for two sites in Illinois and Louisiana.
Indiana is garnering a significant amount of attention from the US solar market of late. In May, Arevon broke ground on another Indiana PV site alongside state utility CenterPoint Energy. The 228MW Posey solar project is expected to be complete in mid-2025.
Earlier this week, CenterPoint issued a request for proposals (RfP) seeking both renewable and thermal energy generation capacity in Indiana. This coincided with fellow state utility, Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), finishing construction on a 200MW PV site in the state.