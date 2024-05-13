Solarpack, Meta ink 210MW solar PV agreements in Indiana, US

This partnership will support Meta’s presence in Indiana, where it invested US$800 million in data centres and the company’s latest EAPA aimed to power its data centres. The company recently signed two EAPAs with US renewables asset manager Arevon Energy for a 349MW solar PV project in the US state of Missouri.

The Spanish developer has not disclosed a timeline for the construction of the projects and when they would reach commercial operation.

Leo Moreno, Solarpack’s CEO, commented: “We are excited to both support Meta’s decarbonisation goals and reach this major milestone for Solarpack in the United States, a key growth market for us. We’re proud to offer global decarbonisation solutions supporting local carbon-free generation near data centre loads.”

Interest in offtake agreements from tech companies such as Meta, Microsoft, Amazon or Google has been leading the way in the corporate world, especially with the ever-increasing buildout of data centres and its consequent high demand for electricity. Earlier this month Microsoft signed a framework agreement with renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable for the buildout of 10.5GW of renewable capacity across the US and Europe.

Last year Meta was among the largest corporate offtakers for solar and wind globally, according to a recent report from BloombergNEF. The US attracted the most corporate power purchase agreements with 17.3GW, while global numbers reached a new record of 46GW.