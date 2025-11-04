Subscribe To Premium
Enlight bags US$150 million tax equity for 128MW New Mexico solar project

By Will Norman
November 4, 2025
Syncarpha completes construction at solar-plus-storage project at former chemical manufacturing site

Enlight bags US$150 million tax equity for 128MW New Mexico solar project

Lack of pricing consensus slows down European PPA deals – Pexapark

Acen Australia’s 400MW Stubbo Solar project reaches full commercial operation

Australia mandates three-hour free solar electricity for households from 2026

EnergyRe bags US$370 million for South Carolina PV projects

ContourGlobal closes first US solar project financing for 324MW Colorado project

Australia: Sun Energy’s 132MW Merredin solar PV plant leads performance ranking in October

Runergy develops 26.55% efficient M10 TOPCon solar cell

The Solar PV industry needs to step up to face major challenges in sourcing and transparency

Clēnera's Atrisco solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico.
Enlight signed the financing deal with US bank Wells Fargo for the Quail Ranch project in New Mexico. Image: Clēnera.

Israel-headquartered independent power producer (IPP) Enlight has secured US$150 million in financing to support a solar-plus-storage project in the US.

Enlight signed the financing deal with US bank Wells Fargo for the Quail Ranch project in New Mexico, a 128MW/400MWh solar-plus-storage project currently under construction and owned by Enlight’s US subsidiary Clēnera Holdings.

Under the deal, Wells Fargo will provide tax equity financing, including a US$131 million contribution following the beginning of operations. Clēnera said the Quail Ranch project represents a total investment of US$275 million and is expected online “towards the end of 2025”.

The company said it expects the tax equity financing to provide production tax credits (PTC) for the solar and investment tax credits (ITC) for the storage portions of the project. These were introduced in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 and have been set to phase out under changes by the Trump administration. Solar and wind projects need to meet “start of construction” criteria by mid-2026 in order to receive the credits.

The project is contracted under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM).

“The Quail Ranch tax equity deal marks another step forward in scaling our US platform,” said Adi Leviatan, CEO of Enlight. “Welcoming a top-tier institution like Wells Fargo as our partner affirms both the strength of the project and the robustness of our portfolio strategy.”

Clēnera has built out a significant solar-plus-storage portfolio in New Mexico. Close to the Quail Ranch project, it owns and operates the 364MW/1,200MWh Atrisco solar-plus-storage site, which began producing in 2024. It also developed the 250MW/300MWh Arroyo project, which was acquired by DE Shaw Renewable Investments, which itself has expanded a New Mexico renewables presence.

Clēnera currently has 1.9GW of renewable energy projects operational or under construction in the US. Back in April, it secured financing for the 403MW/ 688MWh County Acres solar-plus-storage project in California

