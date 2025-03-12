Voltalia signs PPA for 526MW Uzbek hybrid renewables-plus-storage project

Once complete, the project will boast a nameplate capacity of 126MW of solar PV, 300MW of wind power and 100MW/200MWh of battery energy storage. Construction is slated to begin in Q1 2026 for the solar and energy storage portions and Q3 2026 for the wind assets, Voltalia said.

Yoni Ammar, deputy CEO of Voltalia, said the deal reflected “the confidence placed in Voltalia by the Uzbek authorities as a high-performing and leading partner in supporting the sector’s development.”

Voltalia has previously struck deals with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade. Last year, it announced the construction of a separate 126MW PV plant in the country and signed a deal with the government to build a 500MW/1,000MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

At the time of that deal, former CEO Sebastian Clerc highlighted the attractiveness of the country as an investment destination.

“By offering long-term sales contracts for major national and international storage projects, Uzbekistan offers the opportunity to accelerate Voltalia’s battery storage strategy, without being exposed to fluctuations of the electricity market prices,” he said.

The country is aiming to reach 8GW of renewable energy capacity by 2026 and 12GW by 2030, around 7GW of which is earmarked for solar PV capacity.

Aside from Voltalia, much of the private involvement in Uzbekistan’s solar and energy storage sector has come from the Middle East. Saudi energy giant ACWA Power signed a US$229.4 million deal in June 2024 with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to develop solar-plus-storage projects in the Tashkent region of Uzbekistan; the Emirati state-owned developer Masdar also signed a deal with the World Bank to build 250MW of solar-plus-storage in the country.