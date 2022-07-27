Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Enphase almost doubles revenue in Europe amid rising interest in home electrification

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Americas, Europe

Latest

Enphase almost doubles revenue in Europe amid rising interest in home electrification

News

Universal Solar bids to solve PV supply chain constraints with Panama module facility

News

Octopus Energy raises US$550m to invest in renewables-enabling tech

News

Lightsource bp signs 15-year PPA with energy trader for PV project in Brazil

News

Installation and development firms drive US solar job creation, says IREC

News

Australian developer Genex Power receives takeover bid

News

South Africa unveils solar FiT and licensing exemptions in response to energy crisis

News

MISO’s newly approved transmission line buildout ‘to support 53GW of renewables’

News

First Solar signs 500MW solar module supply deal with Akuo Solar

News

Q&A: Growatt’s Lisa Zhang discusses the evolution of modern inverters alongside EV charging and home energy systems

Guest Blog, Interviews
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Enphase shipped 1,213MWdc of inverters in Q2 2022. Image: Enphase Energy.

Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy almost doubled its Q2 2022 revenue year-on-year as homeowner demand for self-consumption increases on the back of rising energy prices.

The California-headquartered company’s revenue in Europe was up 89% on the same quarter last year and 69% on Q1 2022, led by strong demand for microinverters in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

“We have an incredible opportunity in Europe,” Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman said on a conference call with investors, adding that there is a growing demand for home electrification in the region, driven by both the proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs) and natural gas shortages.

The company is expecting revenue growth in Europe to continue into Q3 as it forecasts a 40% jump on Q2 figures.

A research note published by analysts at financial services firm Wells Fargo said that with Enphase’s significant European expansion underway, the company’s growth in the continent is likely to remain elevated into Q4 as it deploys additional battery supply into the region.

Enphase is on track to start manufacturing products at a factory in Romania in Q1 2023, enabling faster shipments to European markets.

Kothandaraman said production at the Romania facility will increase the company’s quarterly microinverter capacity across all its contract manufacturing facilities from around 5 million to 6 million.

Globally, Enphase’s Q2 revenue was above the company’s prior guidance, rising 68% year-on-year to US$530.2 million, while gross margin was 41.3%.

The firm shipped 1,213MWdc of inverters in Q2 2022, a 52% jump year-on-year, while shipments of the company’s IQ Battery increased three-fold to 132.4MWh.

This year has seen Enphase complete its acquisition of EV charging station manufacturer ClipperCreek, with Enphase co-founder Raghu Belur telling PV Tech Premium earlier this year the company is accelerating efforts to develop bi-directional EV charging.

Kothandaraman said during the conference call that the company is on track to manufacture Enphase branded EV chargers at its contract manufacturing facility in Mexico this quarter, helping it to scale and drop costs.

Enphase is forecasting Q3 2022 revenue to be US$590 – 630 million and gross margin of 38 – 41%.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
company results, electric vehicles, enphase energy, financial results, inverters, microinverter, Q2 2022, residential, residential storage

Read Next

Sponsoredtrue

Q&A: Growatt’s Lisa Zhang discusses the evolution of modern inverters alongside EV charging and home energy systems

July 25, 2022
PV Tech speaks to Growatt's Lisa Zhang about how the company's product suite has adapted to the shifting home energy market dynamic.

Voltalia benefits from development, EPC unit performance in Q2

July 21, 2022
French renewables company Voltalia’s Q2 revenues were up 26% year-on-year to €111 million (US$113 million) as its project development, construction and equipment procurement segment continued to grow.

Aurora Solar aims to reduce soft costs of solar installs through new AI tools

July 20, 2022
Software provider Aurora Solar has launched new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for lead capture, design and sales teams that it says can lower the soft costs of delivering rooftop PV.

Silicon metal provider Elkem toasts record earnings

July 19, 2022
Silicon metal provider Elkem has posted a seventh consecutive quarter of climbing earnings, resulting in a record performance in Q2 2022.
PV Tech Premium

SunPower’s Wallbox tie-up shows value of combining solar with EV charging

July 15, 2022
Having completed its shift to become a pure-play residential solar company with the recent sale of its commercial and industrial unit, SunPower is aiming to benefit from a heightened focus on combining rooftop PV, home storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging.

Svea Solar, Wallbox partner to add EV charging solutions to home solar offering

July 13, 2022
European home solar installer Svea Solar has partnered with EV charging manufacturer Wallbox to add the technology class to its home solar solution.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar signs 500MW solar module supply deal with Akuo Solar

News

Octopus Energy raises US$550m to invest in renewables-enabling tech

News

Ørsted acquires European onshore renewables developer Ostwind

News

Q&A: Growatt’s Lisa Zhang discusses the evolution of modern inverters alongside EV charging and home energy systems

Guest Blog, Interviews

Totalenergies launches legal action against Trina Solar alleging breach of contract, fraud over US$300m order

News

South Africa unveils solar FiT and licensing exemptions in response to energy crisis

News

Upcoming Events

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022