News

Enphase bolsters manufacturing capacity with Flex deal in Romania

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Inverters, Manufacturing
Europe

Latest

Enphase bolsters manufacturing capacity with Flex deal in Romania

News

Tata Power commissions India’s ‘largest single-axis solar tracker system’

News

Ib vogt, ACEN form joint venture to develop utility-scale solar in Asia-Pacific

News

ReNew forms JV to develop green hydrogen strategy in India

News

Tongwei investing US$1.9bn in 32GW of new solar cell capacity

News

25GW by 2025: How Lightsource bp is ‘building the machine’ to lead a global solar charge

Featured Articles, Features, Interviews

Portugal’s new government brings forward 80% renewables target to 2026

News

EDP expands Polish solar presence with acquisition of installer Soon Energy

News

Voltalia subsidiary Helexia buys struggling French agrisolar installer for US$5.5m

News

Enel signs grant agreement with EU for 3GW bifacial PV module facility in Italy

News
Flex factory in Romania will help improve Enphase’s microinverters deliveries in Europe. Image: Flex.

Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy will expand its global manufacturing capacity by partnering with manufacturer Flex in Timisoara, Romania for its European base.

Enphase expects manufacturing to start at the beginning of the first quarter of 2023, with Flex producing Enphase’s microinverters to cater for growing demand within the European market.

By manufacturing microinverters in Romania, Enphase will increase its global capacity and be able to faster deliver its product in Europe.

“This is a transformational moment for clean energy in Europe and across the globe,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy.

Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, said: “Our expanded manufacturing agreement with Enphase is a testament to our mutual commitment to provide high-quality and reliable microinverter-based systems to address Europe’s solar industry needs.”

Last month, Enphase acquired lead generation company SolarLeadFactory with the goal to increase its conversion rates.

In February, PV Tech Premium spoke with Enphase’s co-founder, Raghu Belur, about its EV charging strategy after acquiring the provider ClipperCrick.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
enphase energy, europe, flex, inverter manufacturing, microinverters, romania

