Enphase bolsters manufacturing capacity with Flex deal in Romania

Flex factory in Romania will help improve Enphase’s microinverters deliveries in Europe. Image: Flex.

Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy will expand its global manufacturing capacity by partnering with manufacturer Flex in Timisoara, Romania for its European base.

Enphase expects manufacturing to start at the beginning of the first quarter of 2023, with Flex producing Enphase’s microinverters to cater for growing demand within the European market.

By manufacturing microinverters in Romania, Enphase will increase its global capacity and be able to faster deliver its product in Europe.

“This is a transformational moment for clean energy in Europe and across the globe,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy.

Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, said: “Our expanded manufacturing agreement with Enphase is a testament to our mutual commitment to provide high-quality and reliable microinverter-based systems to address Europe’s solar industry needs.”

