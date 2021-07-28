Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Enphase revenues rise but shipments dip as supply chain constraints persist

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Inverters, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Sunnova, SolarEdge, National Grid partner on New England grid stability project

News

Bipartisan tax proposal to promote clean energy technologies launched in the US

News

Sungrow to focus on smart tech from new Nanjing research centre

News

Enphase revenues rise but shipments dip as supply chain constraints persist

News

Mytilineos posts US$91 million profit but renewables revenues slide

News

Canadian Solar bags financing to pursue flexible Brazilian solar strategy

News

California Community Choice Aggregators sign contracts for 778MW of renewables and 118.75MW of storage

News

US business leaders and financiers urge Congress to pass key infrastructure bill

News

US ROUND-UP: Vision Solar to hire ‘hundreds’ in expansion, Recurrent completes Texas sale

News

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
An Enphase microinverter being installed. Image: Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy shipped fewer microinverters in Q2 2021 than in the preceding quarter as supply constraints continued to bite, but the manufacturer still managed to boost revenue sequentially.

Enphase shipped 2,362,401 units in Q2 2021, equivalent to about 796MWdc, down roughly 4% on the 830MWdc it shipped in the prior quarter. But the company reported a 4.7% rise in quarterly revenues, reaching towards the top end of its guidance at US$316.1 million.

The company’s non-GAAP margin also rose marginally to 40.8%.

With US residential solar originations soaring year-on-year, and global shortages of semiconductor chips dampening manufacturing output, demand continues to be “well ahead” of supply, Enphase said. In Q2 Enphase derived 81% of its revenue from the US, a figure which would have been higher were it not for supply chain constraints. This resulted in just a 3% sequential uplift in revenue from the region, however European revenues were up 16% sequentially, lifting the region to a new record.

In the second quarter Enphase was beset by supply constraints related to the AC FET drivers used in its flagship microinverter products. Enphase had two suppliers of these drivers through most of the second quarter but added a third towards the end of the period, with a fourth expected to be added in Q3 2021.

These additions, chief executive Badri Kothandaraman said, would ease supply constraints throughout the second half of the year. While supply disruptions are expected to continue into Q3, by Q4 Kothandaraman said he was “cautiously optimistic” that supply would be “significantly better”.

Indeed, in an analyst call Kothandaraman said he expected the inverter manufacturer to exit Q4 2021 with the capacity to manufacture 5 million inverter units per quarter, bolstered by additions to its manufacturing line in Mexico and India.

Supply constraints are, however, having a further impact on the rollout of its next generation of microinverters, the IQ8. Shipments of the IQ8, aimed at residential installations, and the IQ8D, which is targeted at C&I customers, are to commence in Q3 and Q4 respectively, however the company said it would now be ramping manufacture of these products more cautiously owing to supply concerns.

With supply chain concerns beginning to ease, albeit later in the year than Enphase initially expected, revenue is expected to grow as the year progresses and Enphase is forecasting for Q3 2021 revenue to fall in the US$335 – 355 million range.

Enphase was bolstered by incremental growth from its domestic energy storage product, which shipped 43MWh in Q2 2021. Launched in July last year, Enphase has forecasted for 60 – 70MWh of shipments in Q3 2021 and the company wants to take its manufacturing capacity to 120MWh per quarter. The manufacturer is currently stymied in energy storage by long product lead times, currently between 12 – 14 weeks. Kothandaraman told analysts it was Enphase’s intent to reduce this to below 10 weeks by the end of the year by making improvements to both the engineering process and in logistics too.

Enphase’s storage proposition was also boosted by the company’s first move into grid services offerings. Customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island can now earn up to US$1,500 per year by allowing utilities to access their capacity through Enphase’s ConnectedSolutions programme.

Revenue was also aided by above-expectations contributions from two recent acquisitions – system design software providers Sofdesk and Noida which Enphase said were now fully integrated into the business, with new products set to be released “as soon as possible”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
energy storage, enphase energy, grid services, iq7, IQ8, residential storage, semiconductor chip, semiconductor shortage, supply chain, US market, us solar

Read Next

US ROUND-UP: Vision Solar to hire ‘hundreds’ in expansion, Recurrent completes Texas sale

July 27, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, featuring Vision Solar’s commitment to hire “hundreds” of sales staff as part of a two-state expansion, Recurrent Energy’s sale of two major assets in Texas and news of 8minute Solar Energy strengthening its legal team.

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

July 27, 2021
Tesla reported retrofit solar installations of 85MW in Q2 2021, cementing its recovery from a worst-ever performance in the corresponding period last year.

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

July 26, 2021
A solar-wind-energy storage hybrid project is to power a Madagascan mine after Rio Tinto signed a power purchase agreement with independent power producer CrossBoundary Energy.

BayWa r.e. rebrands Enable Energy as BayWa r.e Power Solutions

July 23, 2021
German solar developer and distributor BayWa r.e. has rebranded Enable Energy, which it acquired in September 2020, as BayWa r.e. Power Solutions

Renewable energy could provide 33-50% of US electricity by 2030, but unlikely to hit Biden 80% target

July 22, 2021
If current trends continue, renewable energy will provide roughly one-third of US electricity to the grid by 2030, although this could reach half if deployment increases

Sunseap to build 2.2GWp floating solar project on Indonesian reservoir

July 21, 2021
Singapore-based solar developer Sunseap Group has secured a contract to build what it says will be the world’s largest floating PV project on the Indonesian island of Batam.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

News

Meyer Burger mulls legal action after Oxford PV ends heterojunction solar cell partnership

News

Mytilineos posts US$91 million profit but renewables revenues slide

News

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

News

Speed of US climate solutions must increase five-fold, says DOE director

News

California Community Choice Aggregators sign contracts for 778MW of renewables and 118.75MW of storage

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021