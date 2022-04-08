Solar Media
News

Ensure energy security policies are compatible with net-zero goals despite rising energy prices, says UNEP

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy, Projects, Storage
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Ensure energy security policies are compatible with net-zero goals despite rising energy prices, says UNEP

News

‘We see big potential in agriPV’: Belectric eyes solar project construction on agricultural land

News

Q CELLS rebrands itself Qcells as it signifies shift to new business model

News

German government raises country’s solar target, aims for 215GW installed by 2030

News

The Philippines set to massively increase solar capacity, project pipeline grows 10-fold in a year

News

UK to relax planning laws as new energy strategy sets out hope of five-fold increase in PV capacity by 2035

News

Array Technologies revenues dented by supply chain woes, project delays

News

Engie North America bolsters US solar pipeline by acquiring Photosol assets

News

Aquila, TopInfra form JV to develop renewable projects in South Korea

News

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

News
Government should prioritise investment in solar and other low carbon energy measures over greater fossil fuel production, UNEP said. Image: UNEP.

Governments must ensure that their energy security policies are compatible with net-zero scenarios mapped out by the International Energy Agency (IEA) or the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), according to the UN’s Environment Programme (UNEP).

The warning comes as countries make critical decisions about their energy future against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, the war in Ukraine and a rapidly warming climate.

Earlier this week, the IPCC released its third and final review of climate science, which said it was “now or never” to speed toward a low-carbon society, with solar, wind and energy storage expected to do much of the heavy lifting.  

“Choices made by policymakers now must not delay the longer-term adjustments that are needed for energy markets and infrastructure to align with the Paris Agreement and reach net-zero emissions, by 2050 at the latest,” said UNEP.  

In its report, the IPCC pointed to the “sustained decreases” over the last decade in the cost of solar energy (fallen 85%), wind power (55%) and lithium-ion batteries (85%) as it urged governments to focus on renewable deployment over investing in fossil fuels.

“These are viable steps towards energy system resilience, a greener economy, the provision of green jobs, and the protection of businesses and consumers against future price spikes in oil and gas,” said UNEP.

“The only approach that can and will lead to long-term energy security is a massive scaling of low- and zero-carbon technologies – including new, breakthrough technologies – and infrastructure,” it added.

The European Commission (EC) has already said it wants to simplify renewables permitting as part of a new strategy aimed at increasing the EU’s energy independence by accelerating renewable deployment at “lightning speed”.

UNEP slammed planned investments in fossil fuels, noting how the development of new reserves will create “lock-ins and stranded assets at an enormous opportunity cost”.   

In light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent economic sanctions, on top of already high energy prices in Europe, many European countries have mooted increasing investment in fossil fuel exploration and extraction in the short-term to mitigate the rising costs.

But UNEP said governments must rule out locking in long-term fossil fuel subsidies, “which run contrary to net-zero policies and exacerbate market distortions”.

Instead, it called on states, particularly European ones, to use all available energy resources to diversify the energy supply, including the immediate scaling of energy efficiency measures.

“In the medium to longer-term, the national security argument for accelerating the net-zero transition has strengthened considerably,” said UNEP.

