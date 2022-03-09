Solar Media
News

EU to accelerate renewables ‘at lightning speed’, cutting dependence on Russian gas

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

EU to accelerate renewables ‘at lightning speed’, cutting dependence on Russian gas

News

Inflation, power price volatility and seeking an equilibrium between PV projects and capital

Editors' Blog

US to add 22GW of utility-scale solar this year, EIA says

News

LONGi increases wafer prices for third time in six weeks as Tongwei ups cell costs

News

Sonnedix acquires Sun Power Energy, taking on 1GW Poland pipeline

News

UL, NREL unveil DERs cybersecurity report, call for industry standards to protect against threats

News

Florida lawmakers vote to phase out rooftop solar net metering

News

Solar developers, asset owners and financiers bracing for impact of Ukraine conflict

News

Ares Management invests up to US$600m in SB Energy

News

‘It will allow us to stop bleeding’: Canadian PV manufacturer Heliene on USMCA ruling

News
A new strategy will explore how regulatory bottlenecks can be eased to speed up renewables permitting. Image: Foresight Solar.

The European Commission (EC) will look to simplify renewables permitting as part of a new strategy aimed at increasing the EU’s energy independence while ending its reliance on Russian gas before 2030.

Following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the case for a rapid clean energy transition “has never been stronger and clearer”, the EC said as it unveiled the REPowerEU strategy, which will see the EU reduce demand for Russian gas by two-thirds before the end of the year.

Alongside diversifying gas supplies, the plan will slash the use of fossil fuels in European homes, industry and power system by boosting energy efficiency, increasing renewables and electrification and addressing infrastructure bottlenecks.

“Let’s dash into renewable energy at lightning speed,” EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said. “Renewables are a cheap, clean and potentially endless source of energy, and instead of funding the fossil fuel industry elsewhere, they create jobs here.”

An integrated EU energy system largely based on renewables and greater energy efficiency is the most cost-effective solution to reduce the bloc’s dependence on fossil fuels at the level of homes, buildings and industry, the EC said.

According to the Commission, accelerating the rollout of rooftop solar PV systems by up to 15TWh this year could save the EU an additional 2.5bcm of gas.

With lengthy administrative procedures identified as one of the key obstacles for investments in renewables, the REPowerEU strategy will look at how regulatory bottlenecks can be eased to speed up renewables permitting and minimise the time for rollout of projects and grid infrastructure improvements.

The EC is now calling on EU member states to ensure that the planning, construction and operation of renewables projects are considered as being “in the overriding public interest” and qualify for the most favourable planning and permitting procedures.  

Member states should swiftly assess and ensure suitable land and sea areas are available for renewable energy projects, said the EC, which will publish a recommendation on fast permitting for renewable energy projects in May.

It was also revealed that the EC and the European Investment Bank will conclude the financing mechanisms that would be best suited to promote the development of power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Europe. This will facilitate better access to PPAs for offtakers such as small and medium-sized enterprises.

The RePowerEU strategy would see 420GW of additional solar be deployed in the EU by 2030, bringing total installed capacity up to 565GW.

However, in response to the EC proposals and in recognition of the renewed geopolitical urgency of the renewables transition, trade association SolarPower Europe is calling for the bloc to target 1TW of installed solar by the end of the decade.

“With the right frameworks in place, 1TW of solar capacity is within reach for Europe by 2030,” said Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe. “We call on the European Commission to recognise the true power of solar, and set the ambition needed to achieve our climate and security goals.” 

Among the policies that SolarPower Europe has put forward for that 1TW target to be reached include facilitating utility-scale development by freezing grid connection fees and mandating member states to identify suitable solar PV sites.

Also included in the REPowerEU strategy is guidance on tax measures that seek to capture some of the returns that certain electricity generators have gained as a result of soaring energy prices.

While the governments of Spain and Italy have introduced policies to reduce the windfall profits of some solar asset owners in recent months, EC guidance establishes that such measures should not continue after June 2022.

Naomi Chevillard, senior policy advisor at SolarPower Europe, welcomed the time limit but called on the EU to ensure increased scrutiny of the measures. “Retroactive windfall profit taxes on revenues of renewables must be handled with great care: by legitimising retroactive interventions on market mechanisms, they create a precedent that could seriously hamper investment signals in renewables.”

energy crisis, energy transition, european commission, european union, permitting, policy, ppa, REPowerEU, rooftop, solarpower europe, ukraine

Read Next

Florida lawmakers vote to phase out rooftop solar net metering

March 8, 2022
Florida lawmakers have passed a bill that will remove credits for households with PV systems, amid warnings that the legislation could undercut the state’s rooftop solar sector.

Solar developers, asset owners and financiers bracing for impact of Ukraine conflict

March 8, 2022
Europe’s community of solar developers, financiers and asset owners are braced for broader impacts and headwinds caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with inflation and spiraling commodity prices highlighted as of particular concern.

Italia Solare calls for ‘immediate change of pace’ on PV to reduce reliance on Russian gas

March 4, 2022
Italy must accelerate the authorisation of new solar projects to reduce the country’s reliance on imports of Russian gas, the president of industry trade association Italia Solare has said.
PV Tech Premium

How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could reshape Europe’s energy apparatus

March 4, 2022
As the tragedy of war unfolds in Europe, PV Tech looks at some of the ways it might impact Europe’s power market, European transmission systems and the role of renewables in reducing dependence on dirty fuels.

US residential solar deployment moving towards less affluent households, says Berkeley Lab

March 3, 2022
Falling PV prices and expanded financing options have contributed to a rise in rooftop solar deployment among lower-income households in the US in recent years, a new report from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has said.

SunPower forms solar-storage agreement with housebuilder

March 2, 2022
US residential solar installer SunPower will provide its PV and battery storage systems to housing developer Landsea Homes at part of a multi-year exclusive agreement between the two California-based companies.

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

US to add 22GW of utility-scale solar this year, EIA says

News

LONGi increases wafer prices for third time in six weeks as Tongwei ups cell costs

News

Solar developers, asset owners and financiers bracing for impact of Ukraine conflict

News

Ares Management invests up to US$600m in SB Energy

News

Inflation, power price volatility and seeking an equilibrium between PV projects and capital

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
November 1, 2022
New York, USA
