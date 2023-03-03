Entergy Louisiana seeks approval to add 225MW of solar PV

Entergy Louisiana would develop two solar projects with a total capacity of 225MW expected to be operational in 2025 and 2026. Image: Unsplash.

US power distribution company Entergy Louisiana I has sought approval to add 225MW of solar PV power to its generation mix in Louisiana.

The company filed a request with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to approve the purchase, construction and operation of two projects.

One would be located in Iberville Parish with a capacity of 175MW, while the other would be in Ouachita Parish and account for nearly 49MW of solar PV capacity.

Construction of the projects is expected to start in spring 2024 with the Iberville solar plant to be operational in late 2025, while the other project would deliver power to the grid in early 2026.

Moreover, Entergy Louisiana has secured a 20-year power purchase agreement with NextEra Energy Resources’ indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal Prairie Solar, for the Iberville solar plant.

Entergy Louisiana currently has a renewable portfolio with 280MW of capacity, including a 50MW solar plant near Baton Rouge that has been operational since October 2020, with the distribution company receiving approval to acquire 475MW of solar capacity across four projects last September.

The company targets to reach 7GW of renewable capacity by the end of 2025, and reaching between 14-17GW of renewable resources by the end of 2031.