News

ERG to invest €1.9 billion in renewables development

By Edith Hancock
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

ERG to invest €1.9 billion in renewables development

News

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

News

Portuguese grid operator targets €900m investment to enable renewables transition

News

Spain could deploy 3.5GW of additional self-consumption PV thanks to new grants

News

Study suggests new route for perovskite solar cells

News

Solar sector ‘must remain vigilant’ in meeting human rights standards, trade body says

News

ACORE: Transmission ITC could spur 42GW of wind and solar capacity

News

Greek solar sector looks to overcome grid issues and limited land availability

Editors' Blog, Features

Canadian Solar invests in battery storage software company Habitat Energy

News

Filipino utility’s 50MW solar project comes online

News
Paolo Merli, ERG’s chief executive. Image: ERG.

Energy company ERG’s board of directors have approved a plan to invest €1.9 billion (US$2.31 billion) to add 1.5GW of renewable energy capacity to its portfolio.

The Italian group has unveiled its 2021-2025 business plan, which states that it will raise its installed renewables capacity to 4.7GW by completing 400MW of projects in the UK, Poland, France and Sweden that are currently under construction, replacing 200MW of Italian wind projects, and adding 300MW of greenfield wind and solar projects, as well as acquiring 600MW of further capacity from M&A transactions. ERG said it will also increase the headcount in its renewables development business to 100, up from 80 in 2020, while some operations and maintenance (O&M) may be brought in-house depending on the partnership opportunities available in the markets it operates in.

ERG has also targeted Europe’s emerging power purchase agreement (PPA) market, announcing on Friday (14 May) it has signed a ten-year deal with technology company TIM, and will supply the company with 3.4TWh of clean energy until 2031.

“Since our last business plan in 2018 there have been changes in the renewables industry,” ERG chief executive Paolo Luigi Merli said on a call with analysts today (17 May), adding that “the huge potential of renewables…is not moving forward as fast as it should be”. The CEO noted that bottlenecks in permitting and grid connections presents a challenge for future deployment. He said the business would seek new renewables investments with “lower” but more stable returns, such as PPAs and Italy’s power auctions.

The PPA market, he said, “is gaining progressively across Europe. Corporate PPAs are on the rise with clear prevalence in Nordics and Spain. Italy in this context still lacks behind.”

Read Next

Portuguese grid operator targets €900m investment to enable renewables transition

May 17, 2021
Portuguese grid operator Redes Energéticas Nacionais has said it will invest more than €900 million (US$1.1 billion) by 2024 in technologies and improvements to the electricity network to support the country’s green energy transition.

Total Eren lands €87.4 million financing for 100MW solar project in Uzbekistan

May 10, 2021
Tutly Solar, French energy giant Total Eren’s subsidiary in Uzbekistan, has been awarded an €87.4 million US$106.32 million) loan package to develop a utility-scale solar PV system in the country.

Greencells forms agrophotovoltaics joint venture after green bond issue

April 23, 2021
Solar services provider Greencells has formed a joint venture with Italian developer Renewable Consulting to develop a 350MWp solar project portfolio in Pugila.

US ROUND-UP: Maxeon raises US$150.8m, SunPower returns to large-scale solar projects, National Grid signs three solar PPAs

April 22, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar sector, including distributed solar specialist SunPower's return to large-scale power systems, panel maker Maxeon's share offering, and developer National Grid Renewables' PPA with Hershey, Home Depot and NRG.

IKEA owner Ingka Group to invest €4bn in solar and wind projects

April 21, 2021
Ingka Group, a retailer that runs the majority of IKEA stores, has allocated an additional €4 billion (US$4.8 billion) to invest in solar and wind plants.

Photon Energy grows IPP portfolio, benefits from ‘pivotal year’ in Australia

April 19, 2021
Photon Energy has reached more than 420MWp of PV projects under development, as the Netherlands-based renewables company weathered the impacts of COVID-19 on its financial performance last year.

