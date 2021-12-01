Solar Media
News

Estonia's Enefit Green eyes procurement of up to 500MW of solar modules

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Estonia’s Enefit Green eyes procurement of up to 500MW of solar modules

News

Amazon adds 2GW of solar PV capacity in new Europe and US financing spree

News

Solar PV remains ‘powerhouse of growth’ despite higher commodity prices – IEA

News

European Commission approves extension of Polish auction scheme to support 9GW of renewable capacity

News

LONGi cuts M10 wafer prices by nearly 10%

News

Array Technologies’ STI Norland acquisition to strengthen supply chains and open up international expansion

Interviews, News

Schneider Electric, bp partner on decarbonisation solutions

News

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 shipments guidance by up to 5.7GW, plots major n-type expansion

News

iSun invests in commercial solar developer Encore Renewable Energy

News

Hevel CEO moves to Unigreen as company looks to ramp up HJT solar cell production

News
Enefit Green currently has a portfolio of 38 solar projects in Estonia and Poland. Image: Enefit Green.

Enefit Green, the renewables subsidiary of Estonian state-owned utility Eesti Energia, is looking to procure up to 500MW of solar modules in the next three years.

The company is currently creating a pre-qualified pool of partners, from which it will make module purchases totalling as much as €100 million (US$113 million) in the next 36 months.

The amount of modules that Enefit Green will source depends on market prices and may range from 350MW to 500MW, the company said in a statement sent to PV Tech.

With a current portfolio of 38 PV projects in Estonia and Poland, Enefit Green’s solar expansion forms part of the company’s efforts to increase its renewables operating capacity from 457MW today to 1.1GW by 2025.

The firm is now listed on Tallinn Stock Exchange after raising €175 million in an oversubscribed initial public offering last month, with the proceeds to be used to develop and operate renewables projects across the Baltic states and Poland.

Among the participants in the offering were the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which invested €11.8 million for a 1.5% stake in the company.

“The EBRD’s participation is an important contribution to the IPO and shows its strong support to our journey towards a greener and more sustainable future,” said Enefit Green CFO Veiko Räim following the offering last month.

baltics, eastern europe, ebrd, Eesti Energia, Enefit Green, estonia, initial public offering, ipo, poland, procurement, utility

