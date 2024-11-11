Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Europe to install 110GW of solar in 2025 – S&P

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

LONGi’s Q1-3 2024 shipments reach 51GW, financial losses continue

News

Europe to install 110GW of solar in 2025 – S&P

News

Navigating defects in next-generation PV modules

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

India to impose preliminary antidumping rates on solar glass imports

News

IRENA urges fresh impetus on renewables in ‘crunch’ COP29 summit

News

India has potential to lead solar PV exports to US, says IEEFA/JMK Research

News

World installs 2TW solar PV, must double momentum to meet COP targets

News

Canadian Solar granted consent for 250MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

News

Rooftop solar PV uptake prompts consumer-focused pricing review in Australia

News

I Squared Capital acquires German agriPV operator SUNfarming

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar PV’s growth rate after 2025 in Europe will fall to single digits according to S&P. Image: Jonathan Touriño Jacobo for PV Tech.

Europe is forecast to add 110GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025, according to Liam Coman, solar market analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

During a keynote presentation at Tongwei’s new European office event in Frankfurt, Germany, Coman added that the growth of solar PV in Europe would fall to single-digit rates after 2026. “In three years the market will grow from about a 50GW market to a 110GW market in 2025, more than doubling in just three years,” he said.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

These numbers would nearly double the installed capacity registered in 2023, when Europe added a record 56GW of solar PV, according to trade association SolarPowerEurope’s (SPE) yearly report on the European market. It is also a big increase on SPE’s forecast for 2024 which sits at 62GW, while S&P numbers are closer to 100GW for this year (95GW). It is worth noting that SPE’s forecast was made in December 2023.

Key markets for the growth of solar PV in the past few years were Germany, Eastern Europe, Spain and Italy, said Coman. These markets accounted for nearly half of the total installed capacity in Europe.

Despite this accelerated growth at the beginning of the decade, the second half of the 2020s will see its growth rate slow down, explained Coman. This is due to the ever increasing challenge of grid interconnection, as covered previously on PV Tech, with more investment needed in the grid for solar PV to maintain its growth. “The number one thing that we need to do is invest in the grid,” said Coman.

He explained that another challenge for European markets is the low and volatile power pricing in the recent months, which will affect utility-scale market in the future. By the end of the decade, the European market is forecast to add 130GW of installed capacity annually.

Even though the utility-scale might look more challenging in the second half of this decade, Coman said the rooftop market will see strong and consistent growth in the coming years, “growing from about a 60GW market in 2024 up to an 85GW market by 2030.”

Global installs to reach 580GW in 2025

Speaking of global trends, Coman said that S&P forecasts global solar installations to reach 580GW in 2025, a significant contrast with BloombergNEF’s recent forecast which has global installations for this year at nearly 600GW. “We do see growth slowing somewhat in 2025 to a 7% growth rate,” added Coman.

That growth is primarily driven by China, which in the last couple of years doubled its installed PV capacity and in 2023 added the same amount as the entire global market in 2022. This is not to say that other markets have not seen a growth in PV capacity additions since the beginning of the decade. Coman explained that between 2021 and 2024, the number of annual gigawatt-scale markets has increased from 16 to 45, nearly trebling in the span of three years. “What we’re seeing is a broadening out of where solar is being installed,” he said.

S&P forecasts 580GW of solar PV capacity additions globally in 2025. Image: Jonathan Touriño Jacobo for PV Tech.

In Europe alone this year, three markets – Romania, Lithuania and Ireland – will see, for the first time, over 1GW of solar capacity added in a single year. Malaysia, Uzbekistan and Iran will also install more than 1GW of PV capacity either this year or the next.

“While mature markets are going to keep high levels of installation in the coming years, it’s really these growth markets that we need to look to to drive the solar market forward in the coming years,” explained Coman, adding that growth will happen in Europe and Asia, excluding China, in the coming years throguh untapped markets with further growth for solar PV.

Moreover, Coman said that the gap between supply and demand – the ongoing oversupply within the solar industry – will reduce in 2025 but will“remain in the market over the coming years” adding that prices will stabilise in the next few years.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info
capacity additions, emerging markets, europe, install forecast, S&P global commodity insights

Read Next

Behind The Scenes Preparations

IRENA urges fresh impetus on renewables in ‘crunch’ COP29 summit

November 11, 2024
Despite record renewables installations in 2023, notably PV, the global energy transition remains “off track” and geographically imbalanced.
Image: Unsplash

World installs 2TW solar PV, must double momentum to meet COP targets

November 11, 2024
The Global Solar Council announced that it will launch the International Solar Finance Group at the COP29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan
A SUNfarming project.

I Squared Capital acquires German agriPV operator SUNfarming

November 8, 2024
Cube Green Energy, a subsidiary of US investment manager I Squared Capital, has acquired German agrivoltaics (agriPV) developer SUNfarming.
A GLP Europe rooftop solar installation.

Concerns about agriPV still remain in Poland, says trade association

November 8, 2024
Roman Karbowy of the Polish Photovoltaics Association spoke exclusively to PV Tech Premium about Poland's solar 'revolution'.
An MLP Group residential solar installation in Poland.
Premium

Could agriPV in Poland follow in the footsteps of residential solar?

November 8, 2024
'This revolution came not from the large-scale PV, but started from the really small scale, up to 1MW installations,' says Roman Karbowy.
The Turkish ministry of energy and natural resources holds an event.

Turkey launches tender for 800MW of new solar capacity

November 7, 2024
Turkey has launched its latest solar tender, seeking 800MW of capacity to be split between six projects in six regions across the country.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

I Squared Capital acquires German agriPV operator SUNfarming

News

Rooftop solar PV uptake prompts consumer-focused pricing review in Australia

News

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

Features, Editors' Blog

Sunrun grows installed solar and storage capacity by double-digits in Q3

News

India to impose preliminary antidumping rates on solar glass imports

News

Canadian Solar granted consent for 250MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.