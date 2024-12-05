Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European Commission launches €3.4 billion clean energy manufacturing and battery funds

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

SolarEdge appoints new CEO, effective immediately

News

European Commission launches €3.4 billion clean energy manufacturing and battery funds

News

TotalEnergies buys German renewables developer, sells US solar portfolio

News

Reliable production profiles, a technology mix and supportive policies: What do PPA offtakers want?

Features, Interviews

APA, BHP open cyclone-resistant solar-plus-storage plant in Western Australia

News

Ember calls solar PV ‘the most feasible’ in Indonesia’s energy transition

News

US renewable energy tax credits should be safe despite election results

Features, Interviews

New York contracts 2.3GW of renewables

News

US adds 8.6GW of operating solar capacity in Q3 2024, produces cells for the first time in five years

News

Enphase launches residential power control product amid shifting inverter market

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An illustration of a Carbon manufacturing plant.
The EC fund is split between a €2.4 billion call for net zero technologies and a €1 billion fund for EV battery manufacturing. Image: Carbon.

The European Commission (EC) has launched a €3.4 billion (US$3.6 billion) call to support the development of “innovative decarbonisation technologies in Europe”, including net zero technology manufacturing and the production of batteries for use in electric vehicles (EVs).

The project consists of two funds, the larger being the €2.4 billion ‘Net-Zero Technologies Call’ which will back renewable energy component manufacturing projects, energy storage, heat pumps and hydrogen production. Proposals will be assessed on their potential impacts on greenhouse gas emissions, degree of innovation, project maturity, replicability and cost efficiency, and applicants will have until 24 April 2025 to submit their proposals, with successful applicants expected to sign grant agreements by the first quarter of 2026.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The scheme can be further supported by an option called ‘Grants-as-a-Service’, where individual national governments within the EU can grant additional funding to projects already selected under the Net-Zero Technologies Call.

The second fund is a €1 billion EV battery cell manufacturing fund that will support projects that produce “innovative” EV cells or use “innovative manufacturing techniques, processes and technologies”. The EC and European Investment Bank (EIB) have also launched a new partnership, including a €200 million loan guarantee for the InvestEU programme, to aid in battery manufacturing across Europe.

The EC also announced a further €1.2 billion in finance from revenues from the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) to support production of renewable hydrogen in Europe.

“By investing more than €4.5 billion in clean technologies at the very beginning of the mandate, the Commission is showing its commitment to deliver on its decarbonisation objectives, and to support European industries’ competitiveness in key strategic sectors,” said Teresa Ribera, executive vice-president for clean, just and competitive transition at the EC.

“The new resilience criteria for hydrogen and batteries will boost Europe’s industrial leadership and competitiveness while enhancing the EU’s strategic autonomy.”

Supporting European manufacturing

These latest funds come as Europe looks to shore up its clean energy manufacturing space, particularly in the solar and storage sectors. In May, the European Council passed the Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA), which has sought to simplify the permitting process and improve access to market for clean energy technologies, and was a topic of conversation at this summer’s Intersolar Europe event in Germany.

French firms Carbon and Holosolis have also made plans to build new solar manufacturing capacity in Europe, with the latter’s CEO Jan Jacob Boom-Wichers telling PV Tech Premium this summer that Europe has “everything” necessary to build a robust solar manufacturing industry.

However, the relocation of Swiss manufacturer Meyer Burger from the European to the American market was a blow for the perceived viability of renewable energy manufacturing in Europe. Then-CEO Gunter Erfurt called the EU’s support of solar manufacturing “a massive disappointment”.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info
batteries, europe, european commission, finance, legislation, manufacturing, net-zero industry act, nzia, policy

Read Next

The Danish Fields solar project in Texas.

TotalEnergies buys German renewables developer, sells US solar portfolio

December 5, 2024
TotalEnergies has sold a 50% stake in a 2GW US solar and energy storage portfolio and acquired German renewable energy developer VSB Group.
Magdalena Hilgner speaks at the 2024 Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event.
Premium

Reliable production profiles, a technology mix and supportive policies: What do PPA offtakers want?

December 5, 2024
Magdalena Hilgner of PLAY explains that projects that deliver power reliably and at a fair price will always be attractive for offtakers.
Carl Fleming, partner at law firm McDermott Will & Emery. Credit: McDermott Will & Emery.
Premium

US renewable energy tax credits should be safe despite election results

December 4, 2024
PV Talk: With most US clean energy projects located in Republican states, and their economic benefits flowing to the constituents of such states, Carl Fleming, partner at law firm McDermott Will & Emery, says the IRA tax credits for renewables should stay in place despite next year's regime change.
Engie's 230MW Bernard Creek Solar Project in Texas. Image: Engie North America

US adds 8.6GW of operating solar capacity in Q3 2024, produces cells for the first time in five years

December 4, 2024
The US added 8.6GW of new solar capacity in the third quarter of this year and began solar cell manufacturing for the first time since 2019.
Chart showing monthly prices of solar panels in Europe

pv.index: ‘slight uptick’ in European module prices expected for December, says sun.store

December 4, 2024
As solar panel prices continue their downward trend in November, module prices are expected to face a ‘slight uptick’ in December, according to the latest pv.index report.
SolarEdge-Sella-2-Facility-768x432

SolarEdge battery closures to enable focus on ‘core solar’ and ‘solar-tied batteries’, says CEO

December 4, 2024
SolarEdge interim CEO Ronen Faier has spoken about the closure of the company’s utility-scale battery storage manufacturing business.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Ember calls solar PV ‘the most feasible’ in Indonesia’s energy transition

News

Avangrid, PGE sign 120MW PPA backed by Meta data centre

News

US adds 8.6GW of operating solar capacity in Q3 2024, produces cells for the first time in five years

News

pv.index: ‘slight uptick’ in European module prices expected for December, says sun.store

News

Enphase launches residential power control product amid shifting inverter market

News

SolarEdge battery closures to enable focus on ‘core solar’ and ‘solar-tied batteries’, says CEO

News

Upcoming Events

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.