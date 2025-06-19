Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European Energy secures AU$130 million for 137MW solar PV portfolio in Australia

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

European Energy secures AU$130 million for 137MW solar PV portfolio in Australia

News

Australia’s Tindo Solar inks solar module export deal in Vietnam

News

PV Module Tech USA 2025: all the key takeaways

News

Dimension Energy secures finance for 112MW community solar portfolio

News

Investigation finds renewables not responsible for Spain’s April blackout

News

Array Technologies acquires US foundation and racking firm APA Solar

News

Senate reconciliation bill is a ‘stake in the heart’ of US solar manufacturing, senator says

News

T1 Energy secures tax abatement, selects construction firm for Texas solar cell factory

News

Founder Group, GCL sign a US$220 million MoU

News

Shade-resistant and segmented solar modules

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
European Energy acquired the solar PV power plants from OX2 last year. Image: European Energy.

Danish renewables firm European Energy has reached financial close on a 137MW utility-scale solar PV portfolio in Australia.

The financing package is AU$130 million (US$84 million) and will be allocated to two solar PV power plants currently in development and construction.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Specifically, the financing will support the 106MW Lancaster solar PV power plant, currently under construction in Victoria, and the 31MW Mulawala project in New South Wales.

Westpac Banking Corporation and DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main (Singapore Branch) provided the financing, which was secured on 6 June.

The two projects were acquired from Swedish solar developer OX2 in early September 2024. At the time, it was expected that the two plants would come online sometime in 2026.

Once operational, the cumulative annual production of the solar PV projects is estimated to be about 255GWh. They will connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM).

The Lancaster solar PV project is located 9km east of Kyabram in northern Victoria. Once complete, it will cover 172 hectares. Construction started on the site in March 2025.

Mulwala, on the other hand, is located 2km north of Mulwala, New South Wales, near the border with Victoria. It is near OX2’s 175MW Finley River Solar Farm, the Lancaster Solar Farm, and the 130MW Glenrowan Solar Farm, which is currently in operation.

“Australia is a key market for European Energy, and we are pleased to strengthen our development activities with the support of established financial partners,” said Catriona McLeod, country manager for Australia for European Energy.

“This financing enables us to deliver two high-quality assets that will contribute meaningfully to the energy transition and support the integration of renewables into the national grid.”

Earlier this year, Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam secured a contract from European Energy to supply its technology to the Lancaster and Mulawala solar PV plants.

Under the terms of the deal, Ingeteam will supply 77 PV inverters to be integrated within 22 medium voltage power transformer stations. Ingeteam will supply the plants with its INGECON SUN Power B Series inverters and commission the equipment and control electronics.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
australia, european energy, finance, new south wales, pv power plants, utility-scale, victoria

Read Next

Image: Tindo Solar.

Australia’s Tindo Solar inks solar module export deal in Vietnam

June 19, 2025
Australia-based solar PV module manufacturer Tindo Solar has inked a 15MW solar PV module supply agreement with Vietnam.
A Dimension Energy project in New Jersey.

Dimension Energy secures finance for 112MW community solar portfolio

June 18, 2025
Dimension Energy has secured US$360 million in financing to develop a 112MW portfolio of community solar projects across six US states.
Image: Array Technologies

Array Technologies acquires US foundation and racking firm APA Solar

June 18, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has acquired APA Solar, a producer of foundations and fixed-tilt racking for solar projects.
Image: Mike Stoll/Unsplash

Senate reconciliation bill is a ‘stake in the heart’ of US solar manufacturing, senator says

June 18, 2025
The US Senate Finance Committee draft bill is a “stake in the heart” of US solar manufacturing, according to Democrat senator, Ron Wyden.
Metlen Energy and Metals' 64MW Wagga North solar PV plant. Image: Metlen Energy and Metals.

Metlen Energy and Metals refinances 532MW solar PV portfolio in Australia

June 18, 2025
Greek developer Metlen Energy and Metals, formerly known as Mytilineos, has refinanced a 532MW solar PV portfolio in Australia.
Image: OX2.

Australian government aims to cut Capacity Investment Scheme outcome waiting times by three months

June 18, 2025
Australia’s minister for climate change and energy, Chris Bowen, has announced plans to streamline the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) to around six months.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Yaskawa America to build US$180 million manufacturing facility in Wisconsin

News

Senate Finance Committee reconciliation bill slashes solar PV, wind incentives, energy storage survives

News

Senate reconciliation bill is a ‘stake in the heart’ of US solar manufacturing, senator says

News

Dimension Energy secures finance for 112MW community solar portfolio

News

Metlen Energy and Metals refinances 532MW solar PV portfolio in Australia

News

New solar manufacturing sites have higher defect rates – CEA

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.