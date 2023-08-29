European Energy to develop 65MW solar PV plant in Lithuania

The Danish developer plans to build two more projects – located in Jonava and Skuodas – in Lithuania, and these are expected to reach commercial operation by 2026.

European Energy has so far invested more than €460 million (US$497 million) in renewable projects in the country and expects to invest more than €1.6 billion in solar and wind projects with a combined capacity of 1.6GW. The company is also investing €250 million in a power-to-X plant in Lithuania to produce green hydrogen and e-methanol.

Increased interest in the Baltics, despite a lower solar irradiation level than its Southern European counterparts, is mainly due to faster development of solar PV projects in the region despite having less land available for solar PV.

Lithuania updated its national energy and climate plans (NECPs) earlier this year and plans to reach 5.1GW of solar PV by 2030, up from 800MW in the 2019 NECP submitted to the European Commission. Most of the capacity is expected to be installed in the coming years until 2026.

“It is a milestone for European Energy to have reached so far in pushing the renewable energy development in Lithuania. We are happy that together with the help of our local partners in Anyksciai and the Lithuanian government, we can implement this”, said Tadeusas Konkovskis, country manager of Lithuania at European Energy.

Once completed, it will be the largest solar PV project in the region, according to European Energy. However, the Danish developer recently unveiled a 115MW solar PV project in Latvia which is expected to be grid connected in 2025.