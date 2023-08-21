News

European Energy to build 115MW Latvian PV project

By Will Norman
The company said that it is committed to developing projects in Latvia. Image: European Energy

Renewables developer European Energy will build a 115MW solar PV project in Latvia, which it says will be one of the largest projects in the country.

Set to be completed and connected to the Latvian grid in 2025, the project will be near the town of Brocēni in the western part of the country and will generate a projected 120,000MWh of power annually.

“Since our establishment in Latvia in 2021, European Energy has leveraged its global expertise to drive the development of solar and wind energy projects in the country…our upcoming portfolio of wind and solar projects in Latvia, with a combined capacity of more than 1.5GW, underscores our dedication to making renewable energy accessible to all,” said Thorvald Spanggard, executive vice president and head of project development at European Energy.

As with much of Eastern Europe, Latvia is a growing market for PV investors and developers. In January, developer Green Genius said it will be building a 100MW PV plant in the east of the country, and in the same month the Lithuanian state-owned utility and renewables developer Ignitis Group bought a Latvian project developer with a 300MW portfolio.

Another Lithuanian investor, Modus Asset Management, bought a 55MW ground-mount PV portfolio in Latvia last month.

European Energy is active across much of mainland Europe. Last month it sold a minority stake in its 304MW Danish PV project to Japanese conglomerate Mitsui, and in May it announced plans to develop the ‘largest’ solar installation in Italy, a 250MW project in Sicily.

