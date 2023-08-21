European Energy to build 115MW Latvian PV project

“Since our establishment in Latvia in 2021, European Energy has leveraged its global expertise to drive the development of solar and wind energy projects in the country…our upcoming portfolio of wind and solar projects in Latvia, with a combined capacity of more than 1.5GW, underscores our dedication to making renewable energy accessible to all,” said Thorvald Spanggard, executive vice president and head of project development at European Energy.

As with much of Eastern Europe, Latvia is a growing market for PV investors and developers. In January, developer Green Genius said it will be building a 100MW PV plant in the east of the country, and in the same month the Lithuanian state-owned utility and renewables developer Ignitis Group bought a Latvian project developer with a 300MW portfolio.

Another Lithuanian investor, Modus Asset Management, bought a 55MW ground-mount PV portfolio in Latvia last month.

European Energy is active across much of mainland Europe. Last month it sold a minority stake in its 304MW Danish PV project to Japanese conglomerate Mitsui, and in May it announced plans to develop the ‘largest’ solar installation in Italy, a 250MW project in Sicily.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the third edition of Large Scale Solar CEE in Warsaw, Poland 14-15 November 2023. The event will focus on Eastern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build out of solar and storage projects in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Hungary.