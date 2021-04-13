Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

European solar forecasting nonprofit wins Google.org funding

By Molly Lempriere
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

European solar forecasting nonprofit wins Google.org funding

News

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

News

Global Energy Services breaks ground on 131MWp of Spanish solar

News

European solar returns continue to fall, but can banks, governments and grids ease risk concerns?

News

US Solar Fund launches fundraise to increase size of PV portfolio

News

Acciona shareholders give green light to IPO of renewables unit

News

Canadian Solar starts mass production of 210mm, 600W+ module line

News

Green Hydrogen for Scotland project targets 40MW of solar and 50MW of battery storage

News

Study finds human hair can improve performance of perovskite cells

News

Masdar and EDF start construction work on 300MW solar plant in Saudi Arabia

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Open Climate Fix.

UK-based green tech nonprofit Open Climate Fix has been awarded £500,000 in Google.org’s Impact Challenge On Climate to develop solar forecasting.

The funding will allow the company to develop an online solar electricity forecasting service for the UK and Europe over the next two years, leveraging previous work the company has done on protein-folding, satellite imaging and machine learning.

Currently, solar forecasting struggles to accurately forecast sunlight models a few hours ahead as they are greatly impacted by the changing shape of clouds and how these block sunlight, the company noted.

The prospective service will take images every five minutes from a geostationary satellite, which a machine learning algorithm will then use to determine how clouds are moving and changing over time.

This machine learning on satellite images will be used together with traditional weather forecasts and maps of solar generation units to create a forecast that is updated every five minutes.

As part of this, Open Climate Fix will adapt and apply elements of its “transformer” models, which were previously used in predicting the shape of proteins and formed part of breakthroughs such as Google DeepMind’s AlphaFold-2, to solar forecasting.

“We’re delighted that Google.org has chosen to support us in this venture,” said Open Climate Fix founder and former Google DeepMind engineer Dr Jack Kelly. He added that the company wants to do everything in its power to reduce emissions quickly, with Open Climate Fix targeting of 100m tonnes per year by 2030.

To further extend the impact of its research, code and research results from the work will be completely open, and the company will work to collaborate with other forecasting companies.

“Most electricity grids simply will not be able to reduce CO2 emissions to net-zero without significantly better electricity forecasts,” Dr Kelly added. “Net-zero grids will be more complex than today’s grids and will require better coordination, which in turn need better renewable generation forecasts. That’s what we aim to deliver.”

The funding was awarded as part of Google.org’s Impact Challenge On Climate, a €10 million fund for organisations working to accelerate Europe’s green progression.

Rowan Barnett, head of Google.org for EMEA and APAC, said that among the many applications, the jury were convinced by Open Climate Fix’s “innovative and tech driven approach. 

“We know that Artificial Intelligence can have a transformative impact when applied to challenges in the climate change sector, and we’re excited to be supporting this work.” 

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
google, Google.org, Open Climate Fix, protein folding, satellite imaging, solar forecasting

Read Next

Tech giants dominate as REBA unveils Top 10 US corporate renewables buyers

February 15, 2021
Amazon, Google, and Verizon bought more renewable energy than any other corporations in the US, according to a new report, which also claims that utility-scale solar power is the most popular fuel in the corporate space.

Q&A: Pexapark’s Luca Pedretti on Europe’s changing PPA market

February 5, 2021
We caught up with Luca Pedretti, Pexapark's co-founder and chief operating officer, to discuss how PPAs are changing to accommodate more offtakers from a range of business sectors.

Invenergy unveils 1.3GW solar project, set to be US’ largest

November 19, 2020
Google and Honda will be among the offtakers of a 1,310MW PV project to be constructed by Invenergy that is set to be the largest solar generation facility in the US when complete.

Candela Renewables secures 140MW solar PPA with Google

September 1, 2020
Solar project developer Candela Renewables will supply Google with 140MW of power from a facility in Texas as part of a new power purchase agreement.

US surge pushes global corporate solar PPAs near 10GW-a-year mark

January 30, 2020
Flurry of deals in US southeast was among highlights as solar corporate procurement soared between 2018 (5.4GW) and 2019 (9.6GW), BloombergNEF analysts tell PV Tech.

Google and NV Energy propose major solar-plus-storage project in Nevada

January 9, 2020
In filings with Nevada's Public Utilities Commission, the utility has outlined plans to power an under-construction Google data centre with solar backed by energy storage, in a deal that has the potential to break the corporate PV/battery record.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

TrinaTracker ‘AGILE’ (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ era

Upcoming Webinars
April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021