Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European solar must ‘embrace volatility’ (and energy storage)

By Will Norman
April 15, 2026
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Tongwei and Daqo shares rally on polysilicon regulatory rumours, prices stay depressed

News

European solar must ‘embrace volatility’ (and energy storage)

News

Jupiter, Ampin open 1.3GW solar cell and module facility in Odisha

News

Suniva boosts US cell production to 5.5GW with new facility

News

R.Power secures funds for 80MW Polish PV plant

News

India’s MNRE expands ALMM List-II to 27.8GW, adds HJT cells for the first time

News

Fraunhofer ISE launches consultancy spin-off NEXUS GreenTech

News

Fortescue to start operations at Western Australia solar-plus-storage hub in 2028

News

GAIL invests in 700MW solar, 572MWh storage projects across India

News

Premier Energies secures 1.6GW solar cell and module supply orders

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Axel Thiemann, CEO of IPP Sonnedix, said that his firm has learned to “embrace volatility on all different levels”. Image: PV Tech

European renewables developers need to embrace volatility and change in the face of ongoing global shifts, according to speakers at the SolarPLUS Europe conference in Milan, Italy this morning.

On the opening panel of the conference, hosted by our publisher Solar Media (part of the Informa Group), industry experts discussed the role of solar and energy storage as “critical infrastructure” in the European market, as concerns over energy security and independence grow.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Axel Thiemann, CEO of IPP Sonnedix, said that his firm has learned to “embrace volatility on all different levels,” including macroeconomic change, fast regulatory shifts and “really, really volatile” power prices. This volatility is “not necessarily something we need to mitigate and try to avoid, but it has to be a source of value. Not just a threat to how we run our business.”

The European energy industry has weathered a series of shocks over recent years, from the supply disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic to skyrocketing energy prices and a massive solar expansion after the 2022 full-scale Ukraine invasion, to the most recent war in the Middle East and the impact it has had on wholesale power prices, in particular.

Amid this volatility, both Theimann and his fellow panellist, Alfonso Ortal, CEO of Verdian, emphasised the role of energy storage in Europe’s solar development market.

“We really believe that now the topic is storage, and the last two decades the topic was solar,” said Ortal. “Solar sells energy, storage sells reliability.”

Integrating energy storage both into solar assets and Europe’s wider power sector can help stabilise offtake agreements between energy asset owners and clients and mitigate the fact that Europe’s power grid is increasingly saturated with renewable energy capacity.

“Energy storage could be a modular, granular, decentralised extension of the grid…with the proper market incentives,” Ortal said.

‘Forecasts are useless’

The market has already shifted, with fewer opportunities for standalone solar assets than in previous years and a growing shift towards co-location and integrating batteries as lower prices and curtailment become more common.

The panel moderator, Lisa McDermott, managing director of project finance at ABN AMRO, asked the speakers what they had to “unlearn” as that shift has unfolded.

“Forecasts are useless,” Thiemann said. “It’s all about stochastic thinking.” In his view, long-term planning will naturally incorporate a range of scenarios and, as established, volatility is “the new normal”. He said it is necessary to take on various unexpected realities “as an offensive play”, and incorporate uncertainty into operations.

For Ortal, this situation is tied inexorably with energy storage technology and its inherent riskiness as an energy asset. “De-risking energy storage is good for scalability, for bringing debt, for providing certainty…but actually it’s shifting value to someone else.” In his view, to a trader, utility or system operator buying energy storage blocks.

“We will have got it wrong if we convert storage, which is an asset class designed to monetise volatility, into a toll road.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
Co-location, energy storage, europe, pv power plants, solar pv, solarplus europe

Read Next

Modules produced at the plant will primarily be deployed across Ampin Energy Transition’s domestic portfolio, with additional volumes supplied to third-party developers in the Indian market. Image: Jupiter International.

Jupiter, Ampin open 1.3GW solar cell and module facility in Odisha

April 15, 2026
Jupiter International and Ampin Energy Transition have commissioned a 1.3GW integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
suniva_fab6-600x0

Suniva boosts US cell production to 5.5GW with new facility

April 15, 2026
US-based PV manufacturer Suniva is to open a new solar cell manufacturing facility in Laurens, South Carolina.
An R.Power solar project.

R.Power secures funds for 80MW Polish PV plant

April 15, 2026
Polish independent power producer (IPP) R.Power Renewables has secured project financing to support an 80MW solar PV project in Poland.
The updated list includes Jupiter Solartech, a subsidiary of Jupiter International, alongside Reliance Industries and Websol Energy System. Image: Jupiter International.

India’s MNRE expands ALMM List-II to 27.8GW, adds HJT cells for the first time

April 14, 2026
India’s MNRE has expanded the ALMM List-II for solar cells to 27.8GW, and added HJT cells for the first time.
NEXUS GreenTech co-founders Dr Sebastian Nold, Dr Nico Wöhrle and Dr Jochen Rentsch (left to right).

Fraunhofer ISE launches consultancy spin-off NEXUS GreenTech

April 14, 2026
Fraunhofer ISE has launched a new consultancy spin-off—NEXUS GreenTech—to support companies active in the solar PV industry.
Image: GAIL.

GAIL invests in 700MW solar, 572MWh storage projects across India

April 14, 2026
GAIL will invest INR38 billion (US$408 million) to develop 700MW of solar projects across Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India’s MNRE expands ALMM List-II to 27.8GW, adds HJT cells for the first time

News

Climate Council: Solar and battery storage offer Australia protection from AU$1 billion monthly fuel price shocks

News

US DOE proposes 52% cut to National Laboratory of the Rockies funding

News

Fortescue to start operations at Western Australia solar-plus-storage hub in 2028

News

Premier Energies secures 1.6GW solar cell and module supply orders

News

IRENA: Incentivise renewables deployment to minimise impacts of global energy shock

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland