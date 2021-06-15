Solar Media
News

Everwood, Prodiel form JV to target gigawatts of new solar projects

Everwood, Prodiel form JV to target gigawatts of new solar projects

FTC Solar expecting significant loss in Q2 as tracker market headwinds rack up

African coal plant operator turns to solar for new power JV

Ten Asian solar markets have 1GW+ pipelines as continent dominates project development: Fitch

TOPCon presents immediate n-type advantages as JinkoSolar keeps IBC, tandem cells on its R&D radar

UK developer Anesco sold to JV as it readies for rapid growth

US DOE adds new software development track for latest US$5m Solar Prize

Solar’s role in tackling South Africa’s energy crisis

South Africa raises licensing exemption threshold for embedded generation

ScottishPower kicks off construction of UK’s first hybrid solar-storage-wind site

The Spanish companies will look to create international sites. Image credit: Foresight Group.

Everwood Capital and the Prodiel Group have combined to create DVP Solar, a joint-venture (JV) focused on developing large-scale international photovoltaic projects, with gigawatts at various stages of development.

DVP Solar will focus on growing solar power in leading European markets as well as certain Latin American sites.  

The JV has projects in Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Colombia and Peru. It is currently managing 5GW, with a further 2GW in development. It hopes to add 3GW to its portfolio in the next few years. 

DVP Solar is supported by both the “track record and sector knowledge” of Prodiel’s development teams as well as the “financial capacity and experience” that Everwood brings, said DVP Solar chairman Ángel Haro.  

Madrid-based Everwood and Seville-based Prodiel will both control a 50% stake in the new company.  

