FIMER launches two new utility-scale PV inverter platforms

FIMER’s chairman Filippo Carzaniga with the PVS-350 inverter. Image: FIMER

Global inverter supplier FIMER launched two new platforms for the utility-scale solar sector that are designed to serve both decentralised and centralised systems.

The two new systems are the PVS-350, a multi-MPPT string inverter, and the PVS-260/PVS-300, a modular conversion solution.

The PVS-350 is the “most powerful and power dense” inverter in the industry, according to FIMER, and is optimised for decentralised PV systems with a maximum efficiency of greater than 99%. This would ensure the highest yields, smaller footprint and substantially reduces risk of downtime, said the Italian company.

For the centralised PVS-260/PVS-300, a fully-modular conversion system engineered with a single-MPPT string platform, improved performance will lower BOS costs, reducing the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) by 2.3% of a modular conversion architecture compared to a central inverter solution, according to FIMER.

Moreover, the PVS-260/PVS-300 system has a large capacity and compact design single MPPT power block that enables designers to maintain a centralised system architecture if preferred.

“With the utility sector predicted to grow significantly over the next few years, we wanted to offer a solution that maximizes return on investment (ROI) on both conventional system architectures and all other emerging system arrangements including storage, while maintaining the essential values of modularity,” said Maren Schmidt, managing director of FIMER’s Utility line.