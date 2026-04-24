Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Sponsored
Features, Interviews

Huawei targets lower LCOE through full-lifecycle solar optimisation

By PV Tech Staff
April 24, 2026
Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Saatvik moves into transformers with 80% Melcon acquisition

News

Huawei targets lower LCOE through full-lifecycle solar optimisation

Features, Interviews

Uncertainty in US federal permitting threatens solar build-out

Features, Interviews

Fraunhofer creates coloured films for patterned solar modules

News

UK’s grid reform separates viable projects from ‘zombies’

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

US releases preliminary antidumping duties on PV cells from India, Indonesia and Laos

News

EU launches toolbox to accelerate clean energy, falls short on energy storage

News

EU bans funding for energy projects using Chinese inverters—will it move the needle on cybersecurity?

News

Australian Energy Market Commission proposes 20-year distribution planning framework to ease solar curtailment

News

Dutch startup Resilicon granted NZIA support for new European polysilicon plant

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Image: Huawei.
FusionSolar9.0 smart PV solution is the industry’s first kV AC solution and a grid-forming smart string inverter, supporting PV arrays of up to 11MW. Image: Huawei.

As the industry shifts from capacity-driven expansion to long-term performance and grid integration, Huawei Digital Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese inverter manufacturer Huawei, launched its FusionSolar9.0 smart PV solution.

Designed for utility-scale and large commercial and industrial (C&I) applications, the solution features the SUN2000-506K smart string inverter alongside a new generation 3/7/11MW smart transformer station (STS). It introduces what Huawei describes as the industry’s first kV AC solution and a grid-forming smart string inverter, supporting PV arrays of up to 11MW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The system is built around five core pillars: improved energy yield through string-level optimisation, enhanced grid-forming capabilities, robust performance in harsh environments, smarter digitalised operations and maintenance (O&M) and system-wide lifecycle optimisation.

Huawei said it will also expand local technical and lifecycle service support to accelerate deployment. PV Tech spoke to Ricky Chen, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Smart PV & ESS Business, about the solution’s role in enabling higher-quality solar deployment.

PV Tech: In the context of the global energy transition, how should the power plant lifecycle be redefined to achieve a better levelised cost of energy (LCOE)?

Image: Huawei.
PV Tech spoke to Ricky Chen, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Smart PV & ESS Business, about the solution’s role in enabling higher-quality solar deployment. Image: Huawei.

Ricky Chen: To achieve better LCOE, the industry must redefine the entire lifecycle of a power plant, not just focus on upfront costs. This means shifting to system-level, full-lifecycle optimisation — balancing investment, energy yield, operational efficiency and long-term reliability. Since LCOE is determined over 20-25 years, optimising the whole lifecycle is key to delivering lower cost and more stable returns.

PV Tech: What value does this full-lifecycle strategy bring to energy projects in the Asia-Pacific region?

Ricky Chen: This approach is especially valuable in Asia-Pacific, where markets face weak grids, harsh environments and cost pressure. FusionSolar9.0 helps address these challenges by enabling stable grid operation, improving energy output and reducing operational risks.

As a result, customers achieve lower total cost, higher energy yield and more predictable long-term returns, making projects more sustainable and bankable.

PV Tech: Huawei’s new generation 506kW inverter achieves voltage innovation and increases power density over 40%, effectively reducing costs, but also inevitably faces higher safety risks. Huawei has always emphasised safety and high quality. How does Huawei incorporate this DNA into the product during the R&D stage?

Ricky Chen: At Huawei, we always place high quality as our top priority. When we talk about safety, we are not looking at a single inverter — we design for the entire 25-year lifecycle of a power plant.

We have built an end-to-end safety and quality assurance system, ensuring that safety is embedded across the full process — from design, component selection and manufacturing to delivery and long-term operation.

At the R&D stage, we follow very strict standards. With over 20 years of integrated product development (IPD) experience, every step — from component selection to simulation and design — is based on requirements that exceed long-term reliability benchmarks. And in real-world applications, our inverters have proven their reliability across a wide range of harsh environments. Today, Huawei has accumulated around 800GW of inverter installations globally, with actual failure rates significantly lower than industry averages.

Beyond our own products, we also actively work with industry partners to drive higher safety standards, including contributing to new safety evaluation frameworks for energy storage systems.

So even as we increase power density and improve performance, we ensure that safety and quality are built into the product from day one and sustained throughout its entire lifecycle.

PV Tech: From the overall strategic perspective of Huawei Digital Power, what is the strategic significance of launching FusionSolar9.0 for Huawei’s market positioning in the global energy transition? Especially in the Asia-Pacific market, how does FusionSolar9.0 help achieve the goal of “building a zero-carbon society” and promote energy transition in this region?

Image: Huawei.
FusionSolar9.0 enables higher renewable energy penetration, improving system reliability and supporting more stable and efficient power systems. Image: Huawei.

Ricky Chen: From a strategic perspective, FusionSolar9.0 represents Huawei Digital Power’s flagship solution for large-scale renewable energy development and a key step in strengthening our position in the global energy transition.

At its core, FusionSolar9.0 uses technological innovation as the foundation to improve renewable energy integration and accelerate the transition toward a low-carbon society. By combining digital technologies with power electronics, we enable more efficient generation, smarter energy management and higher system value — supporting the broader vision of building a zero-carbon future.

For the Asia-Pacific region, markets face challenges such as grid instability, rapid demand growth and diverse environmental conditions. FusionSolar9.0 helps address these challenges by enabling higher renewable energy penetration, improving system reliability and supporting more stable and efficient power systems.

china, huawei, huawei fusionsolar, lcoe, product launch

Read Next

Image: dad hotel/unsplash

Global Solar Council appoints new strategic board

April 23, 2026
The Global Solar Council has announced a new management and strategy board drawn from across the solar and storage industries.
Automatic navigation PV module installation robot

Chinese solar exports hit record 68GW in March 2026 – Ember

April 22, 2026
Exports of Chinese solar products hit a record 68GW in March 2026, a figure that is equivalent to Spain’s entire solar PV capacity.
AIKO strengthens-bc-technology-foundation-01

Aiko steps up ABC transition with 11GW capacity upgrade and equipment investment

April 22, 2026
Chinese PV manufacturer Aiko has issued two major announcements regarding its plans to accelerate production of its high-efficiency all-back-contact (ABC) technology.
Solar generation rose by 636TWh in 2025, marking the largest increase of any power source on record. Image: Ember.

Global solar generation met three-quarters of new power demand in 2025 — Ember

April 21, 2026
According to Ember's Global Electricity Review 2026, renewables accounted for 33.8% of global power generation in 2025.
Solar PV capacity expanded by around 12% year-on-year in 2025, lifting cumulative global installed capacity to approximately 2.8TW, according to IEA data. Image: IEA.

Global solar PV additions exceed 600GW in 2025, says IEA

April 20, 2026
Solar PV accounted for more than a quarter of total global energy demand growth in 2025, becoming the single largest contributor to new energy supply, according to the International Energy Agency.
Light-diamond-module

Jinko launches lightweight TOPCon solar module

April 20, 2026
Chinese PV manufacturer JinkoSolar has launched a new lightweight solar module designed for low-load-bearing rooftops.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Dutch startup Resilicon granted NZIA support for new European polysilicon plant

News

Australian Energy Market Commission proposes 20-year distribution planning framework to ease solar curtailment

News

Chinese solar exports hit record 68GW in March 2026 – Ember

News

Construction underway at Botswana’s 500MW Maun solar-plus-storage project

News

Australia: European Energy’s 31MW Mulwala solar PV plant registered in AEMO system

News

Freedom Forever files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with $500 million debts

News

Upcoming Events

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain