Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Namibian utility signs financing and EPC deals for 100MW PV project

By Ben Willis
Projects, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Latest

Namibian utility signs financing and EPC deals for 100MW PV project

News

Ireland backs 960MW of solar capacity in latest renewable energy support scheme

News

DYCM Power to build 6GW cell and module facility in south-east US

News

Arava Power’s 270MW solar PV project in Texas begins commercial operations

News

Telstra inks power purchase agreement for 260MW New South Wales solar PV project

News

OX2 sells a further 137MW of solar PV projects in Australia

News

Nextracker unveils new tracker foundation system, NX Anchor

News

Welcome to the gigawatt club

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

APA Group installs solar panels at Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project

News

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Executives from NamPower and Germany’s KfW bank sign the loan agreement for the 100MW Rosh Pinah PV project. Image: NamPower via LinkedIn.

Namibian utility NamPower has advanced plans for a 100MW solar PV project with the agreement of a financing deal and the appointment of contractors to build the plant.

NamPower yesterday signed a NAD1.3 billion (US$72.8 million) loan agreement with the German development bank, KfW, to finance 80% of the Rosh Pinah project, with the remainder coming from its own balance sheet.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

When plans for Rish Pinah were first revealed last year, the project was slated at 70MW, but the loan facility will enable it to be extended to 100MW, making it the south-east African country’s largest PV power plant.

NamPower said the project site near the southern town of Rosh Pinah offered “excellent” conditions for solar generation, while its proximity to Namibia’s main power network meant additional investment would not be needed to connect the project to the grid.

In a separate announcement, NamPower said earlier this week that it had engaged two Chinese firms as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors to build Rosh Pinah.

Under the NAD1.4 million EPC contract, China Jiangxi International and Chint New Energy Development will work jointly on the project, which will take around 18 months to complete.

With Namibia relying heavily on electricity imports from neighbouring South Africa and Botswana, Rosh Pinah is expected to stabilise future electricity tariffs.

“The investment will contribute to managing and regulating future increases in electricity tariffs,” said NamPower managing director Kahenge Haulofu. “This will not only benefit individual consumers by lowering increases to their electricity bills but also contribute to the overall economic growth and environmental sustainability.”

The project’s commercial operation is anticipated for the second quarter of 2026. NamPower has already invested in a number of solar projects in the country, including a 45.45MW project in the Hardap region.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
africa, epc contractor, finance, kfw, namibia, pv power plants

Read Next

Image: Arava Power

Arava Power’s 270MW solar PV project in Texas begins commercial operations

September 11, 2024
Israel-based developer Arava Power has confirmed that its 270MW SUNRAY solar PV project in Ulvade County, Texas, has started commercial operations.
Image: OX2.

OX2 sells a further 137MW of solar PV projects in Australia

September 11, 2024
Swedish solar developer OX2 revealed yesterday (10 September) that it has sold two solar PV projects in Australia, totalling 137MWp, to renewable energy developer European Energy.
A Trina Solar manufacturing plant.

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

September 10, 2024
The PV industry is set for a humbling 2025, with the current manufacturing downturn expected to extend well into 2026.
The Benban solar park in Egypt.

EliTe Solar to build 8GW cell and module factory in Egypt

September 10, 2024
EliTe Solar has announced plans to build an 8GW cell and module manufacturing facility in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) in Egypt.
An Actis project in South Korea.

Actis backs 3.5GW solar, 4.5GWh storage project in the Philippines

September 10, 2024
Actis has entered a strategic partnership with the companies behind a 3.5GW solar, 4.5GWh storage project in the Philippines.
Development of a 200MW/400MWh BESS at Acen Australia’s New England Solar (above) is set to commence soon. Image: Acen Australia.

600MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales secures federal approval

September 10, 2024
Acen Australia’s 600MW Birriwa solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales has been granted federal approval from Tanya Plibersek, Australia’s minister for the environment and water.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

News

Nextracker unveils new tracker foundation system, NX Anchor

News

PV manufacturing in US up nearly fourfold since IRA introduction

News

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

APA Group installs solar panels at Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project

News

Actis backs 3.5GW solar, 4.5GWh storage project in the Philippines

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024