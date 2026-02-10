Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

FinDev Canada commits US$56 million loan to 396MW Peruvian solar project, country’s largest

By JP Casey
February 10, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Carlyle-backed Revera Energy bags US$150 million to accelerate renewables pipeline in the UK and Australia

News

FinDev Canada commits US$56 million loan to 396MW Peruvian solar project, country’s largest

News

ACME, Ceigall secure 220MW solar-plus-storage contracts in Madhya Pradesh

News

Inside European solar: Strong fundamentals, global opportunities and grid challenges

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Boviet Solar ‘committed’ to US manufacturing despite Chinese ownership uncertainty

News

Western Australia’s 70GW renewables hub advances with Chinese and South Korean feasibility partnership

News

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

News

Solar Energy UK expects lower solar strike price in forthcoming UK renewables auction result

News

EIB urges funding for EU solar inverters amid cybersecurity fears

News

United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Illa solar project.
The Illa project will be the largest in Peru upon completion. Image: FinDev Canada.

FinDev Canada, the country’s bilateral development finance institution, has announced a US$56 million loan to support the development of a 396MW solar PV project in Peru.

The loan will go towards Energía Renovable La Joya S.A. for the Illa project, which the company says will be the largest PV project in Peru upon completion. Energía Renovable La Joya is a special purpose vehicle for the Illa project wholly owned by Spanish energy and agriculture developer Enhol Energía.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The money forms part of a wider US$289 million loan, led by Santander CIB, and Enhol Energía expects to start operations at the project by the end of this year.

“FinDev Canada’s commitment is a clear vote of confidence in project Illa and in our ability to execute,” said Diego Lovier and Gonzalo Oliver, co-CEOs of Grupo Enhol, of which Enhol Energía is a subsidiary. “It reinforces the facility’s strength and supports the timely delivery of a landmark solar asset for Peru.”

The Peruvian solar sector has seen considerable growth in recent months, including the launch of commercial operations at Zelestra’s 300MW San Martín project, the largest in the country. Other project news includes the start of construction work at Acciona Energía’s 177.9MW project in southern Peru, dubbed San José.

Latin America could be positioned to receive “billions” in clean energy investment, according to trade association SolarPower Europe, which published a report into investment opportunities in Latin American solar last year. Peru was one of five countries profiled by the report, and comes at a time of cautious optimism for new renewable energy investments from Europe’s financiers; at last week’s Solar Finance & Investment Europe summit, attendees expressed optimism about the strong market fundamentals behind solar that underpin many of the investment decisions being made by European investors at present.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
americas, finance, findev canada, investment, loans, peru, projects

Read Next

Speakers at Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026.
Premium

Inside European solar: Strong fundamentals, global opportunities and grid challenges

February 10, 2026
Market dynamics and growing concerns over Europe’s grid bottlenecks were key topics at this year’s Solar Finance & Investment Europe summit.
The European Investment Bank's headquarters in Luxembourg. Credit: European Investment Bank

EIB urges funding for EU solar inverters amid cybersecurity fears

February 9, 2026
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is planning to provide dedicated support to European solar inverter manufacturers amid a call for greater energy security and strategic autonomy.
Image: InterContinental Energy.

26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub secures AU$21 million ARENA boost for Pilbara green hydrogen push

February 5, 2026
The 26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) in Western Australia has secured AU$21 million (US$14.71 million) in funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to advance large-scale hydrogen production capabilities that will support green iron manufacturing in the Pilbara region.
“The technology is ready, costs have fallen, and regulation is catching up. Hybridisation is the path forward. Projects that do not adapt will be left behind,” said Priit Lepasepp, CEO of Sunly. Image: Solar Media.

Hybridise or die: Solar and storage valuations under pressure

February 4, 2026
Industry leaders warn that hybridising PV with batteries is now essential to secure revenue, manage volatility, and maintain investor value.
Speakers at Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026.

‘Different production profiles with one grid connection’: solutions to Europe’s grid capacity crunch

February 4, 2026
Optimising existing grid capacity could be the most viable solution to Europe’s long-standing grid capacity challenges.
Speakers at Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026.

Changing risk profiles, portfolio-based decisions highlight shifts in renewables investment landscape

February 4, 2026
'The market is evolving,' said Daniel Machuca on the topic of traditional financing models and their suitability for use in modern renewables.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

News

Sungrow to open PV inverter, ESS manufacturing plant in Poland

News

Western Australia’s 70GW renewables hub advances with Chinese and South Korean feasibility partnership

News

Electricity demand to grow rapidly in ‘new era’ for energy, says IEA

News

United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

News

EIB urges funding for EU solar inverters amid cybersecurity fears

News

Upcoming Events

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA