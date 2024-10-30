Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

First Solar posts lower sales, revises down end-of-year forecast, in Q3 results

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

Corning to build solar wafer manufacturing plant in Michigan

News

JinkoSolar exceeds 280GW of lifetime module shipments, on pace for 90GW of sales this year

News

Daqo New Energy cuts polysilicon production as losses continue

News

Virtual power plants offer faster deployment for data centres needs, says Sunrun

News

Why data centres run on VPPs could unlock new residential PV + storage markets

Features, Interviews

First Citizens Bank enters renewables tax equity space

News

First Solar posts lower sales, revises down end-of-year forecast, in Q3 results

News

AEMO: Australia’s NEM surpasses 45GW of renewable energy projects in grid connection process

News

Bifacial PV tracking systems: an international overview

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

CIP, TotalEnergies consortium to build 1GW renewables green hydrogen project in Morocco

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A First Solar manufacturing facility.
First Solar completed net sales of US$0.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Image: First Solar.

US thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar has published its results for the third quarter of 2024, which include lower net sales figures than in the previous quarter, which have driven a downward revision in the company’s end-of-year financial forecast.

The company completed net sales of US$0.9 billion, a US$0.1 billion decrease from the previous quarter, but an increase of around US$0.1 billion from the third quarter of 2023. The company explained that a decline in the volume, in megawatts, of modules sold, and “a product warranty reserve charge” led to the decline in sales revenue. First Solar also posted cash and cash equivalents of US$0.7 billion in the third quarter, down from US$1.2 billion in the previous quarter.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“As we approach the end of 2024, we remain pleased with the progress made across our business, navigating against a backdrop of industry volatility and political uncertainty, with a continued focus on balancing growth, profitability, and liquidity,” said First Solar CEO Mark Widmar.

“We expect that our disciplined, long-term approach will allow us to work through the outcomes of the upcoming US elections as well as the continued volatility across the solar manufacturing industry.”

Looking ahead, First Solar expects its sales backlog to reach 73.3GW of modules through 2030, and complete the expansion work at its Louisiana manufacturing facility in the first half of 2026, as scheduled. The company also plans to launch its CuRe series of modules, cadmium telluride (CdTe) products that aim to minimise degradation rates, and advance its perovskite research for testing in “manufacturing like conditions”, in the fourth quarter of this year.

Module production versus sales performance

First Solar’s sales declines contrast to its growth in module production. The company noted that expenses associated with operating its new factories in Alabama, which began commercial production last month, had affected its financial performance, but has also expanded its module manufacturing capacity.

The graph below shows how, in the past nine years, First Solar’s quarterly module production has increased, as net sales have fluctuated. In the third quarter of this year, the company produced 3.8GW of modules, and has now produced a greater capacity of modules in the first three quarters of this year than any other complete year in the company’s history, save for 2023.

The final point on the 2024 net sales line reflects the company’s forecasts for its end-of-year sales figures, which it expects to reach from US$4.1-4.25 billion. This is a revision down from its earlier forecast, from US$4.4-4.6 billion.

The company has also revised down its forecast for its end-of-year figures for gross margin, from a peak of US$2.1 billion to a peak of US$2 billion, and its volume of modules sold from a high of 16.3GW to a high of 14.6GW.

This uncertainty is perhaps to be expected, as the US solar sector, particularly its module manufacturing component, undergoes rapid change. Last month, a report from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie noted that since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the US’ solar module manufacturing capacity has nearly quadrupled, a dramatic change in the country’s solar supply chain.

Many of the financial incentives offered under the IRA also continue to play a key role in the performance of the US’ solar companies. First Solar’s results note that as much as US$1.05 billion of its gross margin will be derived from Section 45X manufacturing tax credits, which First Solar expects to constitute more than half of its gross margin at the end of the year.

A report from Crux found that advanced manufacturing technologies, such as those covered by the 45X tax credit, accounted for the majority of investment tax credit support offered by the US government, and the continued presence of these tax credits could encourage further investments into the manufacturing space, and further disrupt the current US solar sector.

UPCOMING EVENT

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

13 November 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
This webinar by PVcase will provide an understanding of data risk for renewable energy projects and the challenges it poses, providing you with practical strategies and best practices to ensure data accuracy and reliability throughout your entire project. You'll explore innovative solutions offered by PVcase, including end-to-end automation, high-fidelity data analysis, and seamless data transfer, which can transform solar project development. By staying informed about the latest challenges and leveraging cutting-edge technology, you'll maximise project success, protect financial investments, and contribute to the broader goal of accelerating the clean energy transition. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance the success and reliability of your solar developments.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, americas, financial results, first solar, forecasts, Inflation Reduction Act, modules, production, us

Read Next

Image: Corning.

Corning to build solar wafer manufacturing plant in Michigan

October 30, 2024
Materials science firm Corning has unveiled plans to build a solar wafer manufacturing plant in the US, according to a local news outlet.
JinkoSolar machinery.

JinkoSolar exceeds 280GW of lifetime module shipments, on pace for 90GW of sales this year

October 30, 2024
JinkoSolar has published its financial results for the third quarter of the year, which include the shipments of over 23.8GW of modules.
Last week, Sunrun unveiled its latest VPP programme that has been running in New York. Image: Sunrun

Virtual power plants offer faster deployment for data centres needs, says Sunrun

October 30, 2024
With talks of repowering nuclear power plants in the US for data centres, VPPs can be an immediate alternative to cover data centres needs.
Chris-Rauscher-head-of-grid-services-of-VPP-at-Sunrun
Premium

Why data centres run on VPPs could unlock new residential PV + storage markets

October 30, 2024
PV Talk: Sunrun’s Chris Rauscher tells Jonathan Touriño Jacobo why virtual power plants could be used to power energy-hungry data centres and, in the process, open up new residential solar + storage markets.
Image: First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank enters renewables tax equity space

October 30, 2024
Yesterday, the bank launched a new tax equity investment “product” through its Energy Finance business aimed at renewable energy projects.
Liberty Solar PV project in Texas from Recurrent Energy reached commercial operations

Recurrent Energy powers 100MW solar PV in Texas

October 29, 2024
Recurrent Energy, the renewables developer arm of solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, has reached commercial operation of its 100MW solar PV project in Texas, US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

CIP, TotalEnergies consortium to build 1GW renewables green hydrogen project in Morocco

News

Queensland, Australia, elects new right-wing government prompting fears over renewable energy targets

News

AEMO: Australia’s NEM surpasses 45GW of renewable energy projects in grid connection process

News

GCL posts US$400 million losses in Q1-3 2024

News

‘Entire Fortune 500’ looking at clean energy tax credits

News

Recurrent Energy powers 100MW solar PV in Texas

News

Upcoming Events

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.