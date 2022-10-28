First Solar, Swift Current Energy announce 2GW PV module deal in the US 

First Solar has secured a 2GW deal with Swift Current Energy for its thin film solar modules, to be supplied in 2025-26. image: First Solar

US thin film module manufacturer First Solar has secured a 2GW deal with developer Swift Current Energy for its thin film solar modules, which will be supplied in 2025-26.

It is the second large-scale agreement between the two companies and just the latest in a flurry of recent activity for the US module maker.

Earlier this year, Boston-headquartered Swift Current Energy bought 1.27GW of thin film modules from First Solar to support its growing pipeline of over 9GW of planned renewable assets.

The thin film PV modules have been designed to be as efficient as possible by optimising the amount of semiconductor material and enhancing the vapor deposition process, First Solar said.

“With the US rapidly advancing its energy infrastructure, our project pipeline is growing and we’re focused on ensuring that our capacity comes online as planned,” said Swift Current Energy’ CEO Eric Lammers , adding that the company was attracted by the certainty of supply from First Solar amid module shortages in the US.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with First Solar and are proud to be supporting the growing clean energy manufacturing sector in the US.”

Clean energy manufacturing in the US looks set to be turbocharged following the passage of the US$369 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which President Biden passed into law this July. Tax incentives in the act have been designed to encourage US manufacturing buildout through the provision of both the Investment and Production tax credits.

“As America’s energy transition gathers pace, it must be underpinned by supply chains that are reliable and robust, and our customers recognise that First Solar is well positioned to provide the long-term certainty they need,” said Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer, First Solar.

The deal with Swift Current Energy comes on the back of a number of recent deals First Solar has landed. Earlier this week it signed a 2GW module supply agreement with Arevon in the US and in April they penned a 4GW supply deal with Silicon Ranch for 2023-25.