Silicon Ranch, First Solar add another 700MW to 4GW thin-film module supply agreement

First Solar plans to invest up to US$1.2 billion to ramp up its annual module capacity to 3.5GW in the US. Image: First Solar.

Independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch has secured an additional 700MW thin-film module supply with module manufacturer First Solar.

Both companies have expanded their agreement after penning a major supply deal in April with 4GW of solar PV modules to be delivered from 2023 to 2025.

The expanded partnership thus increases the agreement to 4.7GW, reaffirming Silicon Ranch’s continued support of US solar manufacturers, according to Reagan Farr, co-founder and CEO at Silicon Ranch.

The Tennessee-based IPP signed a tracker supply agreement with Nextracker for 1.5GW of its solar trackers earlier in the year which will be deployed by the end of 2024.

Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer at First Solar, said: “We are pleased to expand First Solar’s role as Silicon Ranch’s trusted partner with another long-term module supply agreement.”

As First Solar continues to sign supply agreements with several solar developers in the past months – including Intersect Power, Akuo Solar, National Grid Renewables, Leeward Renewable Energy and Origis Energy – the manufacturer announced in August it will invest up to US$1.2 billion to ramp up its manufacturing operations in the US and set up a vertically integrated factory in the country’s Southeast with an annual capacity of 3.5GW.