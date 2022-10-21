Subscribe
Silicon Ranch, First Solar add another 700MW to 4GW thin-film module supply agreement

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Thin-Film
Americas

Silicon Ranch, First Solar add another 700MW to 4GW thin-film module supply agreement

National Grid Renewables signs 140MW PPA, breaks ground on Texas solar-plus-storage project using First Solar modules

SOLV Energy invests in Swap Robotics to optimise utility-scale solar O&M

GCL-SI n-type TOPCon module gets TÜV certification

Tesla Q3 solar deployment jumps 13% to 94MW

‘The IRA is a tremendous accelerant to solar growth’: Brookfield Renewable builds US PV portfolio

Trina Solar launches 595W Vertex n-type module with 20-30GW of production capacity expected by end of 2023

VIDEO: PV Cell Tech Extra Q&A on module technology, manufacturing capacities and more

300+ US clean energy companies join SEIA’s criticism of FEMA proposals

Pivot Energy gets US$100 million loan to develop solar and storage pipeline

First Solar plans to invest up to US$1.2 billion to ramp up its annual module capacity to 3.5GW in the US. Image: First Solar.

Independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch has secured an additional 700MW thin-film module supply with module manufacturer First Solar.

Both companies have expanded their agreement after penning a major supply deal in April with 4GW of solar PV modules to be delivered from 2023 to 2025.

The expanded partnership thus increases the agreement to 4.7GW, reaffirming Silicon Ranch’s continued support of US solar manufacturers, according to Reagan Farr, co-founder and CEO at Silicon Ranch.

The Tennessee-based IPP signed a tracker supply agreement with Nextracker for 1.5GW of its solar trackers earlier in the year which will be deployed by the end of 2024.

Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer at First Solar, said: “We are pleased to expand First Solar’s role as Silicon Ranch’s trusted partner with another long-term module supply agreement.”

As First Solar continues to sign supply agreements with several solar developers in the past months – including Intersect Power, Akuo Solar, National Grid RenewablesLeeward Renewable Energy and Origis Energy – the manufacturer announced in August it will invest up to US$1.2 billion to ramp up its manufacturing operations in the US and set up a vertically integrated factory in the country’s Southeast with an annual capacity of 3.5GW.

