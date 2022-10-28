Subscribe
First Solar to invest US$270 million in Ohio R&D centre

By Will Norman
Gas plants to become 10x more expensive than solar PV in Europe – Rystad

JA Solar posts US$6.8 billion in revenue for Q3 as it begins N-type module delivery

First Solar, Swift Current Energy announce 2GW PV module deal in the US 

Daqo Clean Energy reports net profit close to US$1 billion in Q3, expects bumper quarter in Q4  

Engie bags 6GW of US solar and storage projects from Belltown Power

Sunnova doubles its revenue despite continued net loss

US residential solar market in growth mode, although market changes lie ahead

IEA: New policies in major markets would increase clean energy investments by 50%, to US$2 trillion by 2030

Enphase planning to build up to six new factories in the US as business booms

The 1.3 million square foot First Solar R&D facility will be located near First Solar’s existing Perrysburg manufacturing facility. image: First Solar

First Solar plans to investUS$270 million in a new research and development (R&D) facility in Perrysburg, Ohio as it continues its global PV manufacturing expansions.

The 1.3 million square foot facility will be located near First Solar’s existing Perrysburg manufacturing facility, which currently handles both a manufacturing line and product development operations. The new R&D facility will take over product development at its location with the intention of making both departments more efficient.

In July, before the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, First Solar said it would consider expanding its US manufacturing base if key tax incentives were put in place, at which point it would “pivot quickly to reevaluate US manufacturing expansion”.

“With a record shipment backlog and consistent demand for our modules, we face the twin challenges of optimising existing and planned production capacity to deliver on our commitments, while ensuring that our technology roadmap does not lose momentum,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar.

Just this week, the company has sold 4GW of its thin film PV modules in two deals with Swift Current Energy and renewables asset manager Arevon.

Having already invested over US$1.5 billion in R&D and US$1.2 billion in upscaling its manufacturing capabilities the company hopes that the new facility “will directly enable the next generation of advanced photovoltaics”, Markus Gloeckler, chief technology officer at First Solar said.

The company is also currently building its first manufacturing facility in India, scheduled to begin operations next year, in addition to its facilities in the US, Vietnam and Malaysia. Once all its current projects are complete, First Solar expects a global annual manufacturing capacity of over 20GW in 2025, with more than 10GW of this made in the US

first solar, ohio, r&d, solar pv, thin film, us

