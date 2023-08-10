News

First Solar to open 5th US manufacturing facility in Louisiana

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The company is headquartered in Ohio and has another facility in Alabama. Image: First Solar.

Thin-film solar PV manufacturer First Solar has confirmed the Louisiana location of its fifth US manufacturing facility, a 3.5GW, US$1.1 billion dollar Cadmium Telluride (CadTel) module production factory.

Acadiana Regional Airport in Iberia Parish, Louisiana will play host to the new facility, which is expected to be online and producing First Solar’s Series 7 modules in the first half of 2026. By then, First Solar said that it expects Series 7 products to make up over two thirds of its domestic nameplate capacity, which it anticipates to be around 14GW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The plans for the facility and the accompanying US$1.1 billion investment were first announced in July and follows its plans for facilities in Alabama and Ohio. This new facility will create some 700 new manufacturing jobs, First Solar said.

Mark Widmar, chief executive officer at First Solar said: “In bringing our unique, fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing model to Louisiana, we expect the plant to mirror the commitment to Responsible Solar evident at every First Solar manufacturing facility, which are among the cleanest, safest, and most diverse in the industry.

“We are pleased to partner with Louisiana as we lean into our commitment to creating enduring value for America by expanding our solar manufacturing footprint and the domestic value chains that enable it.”

In its press release for the confirmed location, First Solar said that its Series 7 modules are “expected to be manufactured with 100% US-made components identified in the current domestic content guidance issued by the US Department of Treasury.”

This guidance, which was released earlier this year, would require solar PV deployments to fulfil 40% of their total cost with US-made products in order to qualify for an additional 10% investment tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).  From 2026 – the point at which First Solar’s factory will begin production – this threshold will rise to 55%.

The cost would encompass all of the components in a PV array, including the aluminium framing and electrical components as well as solar glass and steel, which First Solar said its Ohio-made Series 7 modules already use. Steel components in a PV array need to be 100% US-made to qualify for the tax credit.

PV Tech Premium spoke with US manufacturers about the domestic content requirements and the challenges they pose, notably the difficulty that the lack of US silicon solar cell manufacturing will pose in meeting the threshold. First Solar’s CadTel thin-film manufacturing may make it easier to meet the requirements, as its production is free from the crystalline silicon supply chain which is overwhelmingly concentrated in China.

Fast-tracking innovative U.S. PV technologies into mass production

31 August 2023
A special webinar where we look more closely at U.S.-owned PV innovation, some of the companies at the heart of this, and the pivotal role that the U.S. Department of Energy has been playing in identifying and supporting new start-up PV manufacturers that could truly make a difference in coming years. Moderated by PV Tech’s Dr. Finlay Colville, the webinar will feature contributions from leading players at the U.S. Department of Energy’s America-Made Network program and its America-Made Solar Prize initiative, in addition to hearing from some of the companies that have already been short-listed through these efforts and are expected to play a key role in U.S. solar manufacturing in coming years.

PV CellTech USA

3 October 2023
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 3-4 October 2023 is our first PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
cadmium, cadtel, domestic content requirement, domestic manufacturing, first solar, pv modules, solar pv, thin film, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023