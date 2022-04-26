Solar Media
First Solar to supply 1GW of modules to Leeward Renewable Energy

By Jules Scully
First Solar to supply 1GW of modules to Leeward Renewable Energy

Quinbrook secures US$1.9bn financing deal for major US solar-plus-storage project

News

DOE study details how grid-enhancing technologies can prevent renewables curtailment

News

Inside the grid challenges that stand between the UK and 70GW of solar PV by 2035

Astronergy launches new TOPCon n-type modules

News

CPUC adopts action plan to facilitate ‘forward-thinking’ distributed energy resources policy

News

JA Solar announces exclusive supply deal for 3.1GW hybrid project in China

News

US DOC to integrate climate considerations into policies as PV sector tackles tariff probe fallout

News

SOFARSOLAR putting power into the hands of consumers

Perovskite solar company Tandem PV raises US$6m to build Californian manufacturing facility

Leeward will deploy the modules across its US pipeline of projects. Image: First Solar.

First Solar will supply 1GWdc of its thin film modules to PV project developer Leeward Renewable Energy as part of a multi-year procurement agreement between the companies.

Leeward will deploy the modules across its US pipeline of projects over the course of 2023 and 2024. The deal expands the developer’s orderbook with First Solar to more than 3GW of modules that are estimated to enable the construction of 18 new plants by 2024.

Eran Mahrer, chief strategy officer at Leeward Renewable Energy, said the deal will bring “diminished risk from geopolitical tensions to our solar module supply chain, and by extension to our finance, construction, and offtake partners”. He added that the developer looks forward to working with other US-based component manufacturers as it expands its solar portfolio.

Texas-headquartered Leeward acquired a 10GWac utility-scale PV project development platform from First Solar last year. The company currently has a 20GW solar development and construction pipeline.

The latest announcement continues a bumper month for First Solar, with the manufacturer signing a 4GWdc module supply deal with independent power producer Silicon Ranch and a 750MWdc deal with developer Origis Energy in recent weeks.

First Solar is investing US$680 million to set up a 3.3GWdc solar module manufacturing plant in Ohio that is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2023. When fully operational in 2025, the facility will bring the company’s annual solar capacity in Ohio to 6GW.

The company also operates factories in Vietnam and Malaysia and is building a 3.3GW plant in India that is due to be commissioned in the second half of 2023.

