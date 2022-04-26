First Solar to supply 1GW of modules to Leeward Renewable Energy

Leeward will deploy the modules across its US pipeline of projects. Image: First Solar.

First Solar will supply 1GWdc of its thin film modules to PV project developer Leeward Renewable Energy as part of a multi-year procurement agreement between the companies.

Leeward will deploy the modules across its US pipeline of projects over the course of 2023 and 2024. The deal expands the developer’s orderbook with First Solar to more than 3GW of modules that are estimated to enable the construction of 18 new plants by 2024.

Eran Mahrer, chief strategy officer at Leeward Renewable Energy, said the deal will bring “diminished risk from geopolitical tensions to our solar module supply chain, and by extension to our finance, construction, and offtake partners”. He added that the developer looks forward to working with other US-based component manufacturers as it expands its solar portfolio.

Texas-headquartered Leeward acquired a 10GWac utility-scale PV project development platform from First Solar last year. The company currently has a 20GW solar development and construction pipeline.

The latest announcement continues a bumper month for First Solar, with the manufacturer signing a 4GWdc module supply deal with independent power producer Silicon Ranch and a 750MWdc deal with developer Origis Energy in recent weeks.

First Solar is investing US$680 million to set up a 3.3GWdc solar module manufacturing plant in Ohio that is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2023. When fully operational in 2025, the facility will bring the company’s annual solar capacity in Ohio to 6GW.