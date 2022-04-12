Solar Media
First Solar pens major 4GW module supply agreement with Silicon Ranch

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
PV Tech Power special Intersolar Europe 2022 preview edition now available

Strong growth in Asia’s non-hydropower renewable sector will help meet rising power demands but coal still major player

News

PV, biodiversity and ESG: how solar investors and developers are rethinking the future of natural capital

First Solar pens major 4GW module supply agreement with Silicon Ranch

10GW green hydrogen project in Australia moves forward as Osaka Gas joins venture

NGK Insulators invests in Kyoto University solar perovskite spin-off

India set to miss 2022 100GW solar target after poor rooftop performance, 2030 target in long-term jeopardy

South Africa opens sixth bidding window of REIPPPP

Balancing the speed of interconnection and the reliability of the power system

COVID lockdowns in China exacerbating solar and energy storage shipping crisis

The partnership between First Solar and the IPP has already seen more than 1GW of modules delivered since 2015. Image: First Solar.

First Solar has signed a master supply agreement to supply 4GWdc of thin-film solar PV modules to independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch with deliveries running from 2023 to 2025.

In addition, First Solar is to provide recycling services for decommissioned solar modules.

Silicon Ranch will benefit from improvements to the manufacturer’s range of CadTel thin film modules made over the course of the agreement. First Solar will also process the recycling of end-of-life modules from Silicon Ranch, with more than 90% of material would be used to build newer modules according to First Solar.

Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer at First Solar, said: “Long-term module supply agreements with a trusted partner provide a vital hedge against the pricing and supply uncertainties that have impacted the solar industry over the past few years.”

So far, the partnership between Silicon Ranch and First Solar, which started in 2015, has seen the module manufacturer deliver more than 1GW of modules to the IPP, supporting more than 30 projects in the US.

During its financial report in March, the manufacturer warned of a “challenging year” ahead with shipping delays, costs and reliability issues expected to weigh heavily on its 2022 revenues but continued with its capacity expansion in Ohio, expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2023, and a 3.3GW factory in India by the end of that same year.

The company expects its global manufacturing capacity will reach 16GW in 2024.

