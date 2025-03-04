Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

First Solar reduces module production in Malaysia and Vietnam by 1GW

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Thin-Film
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Raptor Maps: Global solar loses US$10 billion to asset underperformance in 2024

News

First Solar reduces module production in Malaysia and Vietnam by 1GW

News

European solar buyers report increased optimism despite module price variations

News

Solx, Origami Solar sign steel frame agreement for 1GW module plant in Puerto Rico

News

Array on course to deliver 100% domestic content PV trackers in H1 2025

News

Sunnova revenues rise in 2024, issues future concerns amid ‘terrible’ political & financial environment

News

Ellomay Capital secures US$116 million loan for 198MW Italian solar portfolio

News

Canadian Solar and LONGi chiefs sound the alarm as China’s PV industry enters ‘dark forest’ of price wars and patent battles

News

European Energy commissions first Australian solar PV plant

News

Australia’s Lotus Energy to open solar recycling facility in Germany

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A First Solar manufacturing facility.
First Solar cited several reasons for this reduction, including the uncertain policy environment in the US after the 2024 election. Image: First Solar.

Thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar has decided to reduce its module production output in Malaysia and Vietnam, which will cut a combined 1GW of production in 2025.

The company noted that it would produce fewer of its Series 6 modules from its Malaysian and Vietnamese bases, as it looks to emphasise its production in the US, which has seen policy uncertainty since the election of Donald Trump to the presidency for a second term.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Since starting his second term, Trump has passed several executive orders and imposed tariffs – on countries, including China, and commodities, including aluminium and steel – that have affected the solar industry directly.

On top of US policy uncertainty, First Solar also stated other factors for cutting module production by a combined 1GW in Vietnam and Malaysia, namely that Chinese solar modules currently dominate the European solar market, the Indian market is “closed” to Southeast Asian products – the country introduced a 40% basic customs duty on solar modules and 25% duty on solar cells in April 2022 – and there is a supply and demand imbalance for products coming from Southeast Asia.

However, First Solar highlighted the relative stability of the average selling price (ASP) for modules in the US, its main market, as a positive for the country. This stability has been helped by domestic demand for modules as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), in comparison with other markets where the ASP continues to decline.

“In light of such market realities, we continue to advocate for industrial and trade policies that provide a level playing field for domestic manufacturers of solar cells and modules,” wrote the company.

The cadmium telluride (CdTe) manufacturer still aims to add 4GW of annual nameplate capacity to its US operations. This includes the construction of its fifth US manufacturing facility, which will be located in Louisiana, where the company expects to begin operations in the second half of 2025.

The Series 6 modules represented nearly 10GW of First Solar’s 15.5GW of modules produced in 2024, with the 5.9GW of Series 7 modules produced. Overall, the company aims to reach an annual nameplate capacity of more than 25GW by 2026.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
asp, average selling price, first solar, malaysia, module production, series 6, thin-film, vietnam

Read Next

first solar manufacturing

First Solar launches TOPCon lawsuit against JinkoSolar, ships record 14.1GW of modules in 2024

February 26, 2025
First Solar has launched a lawsuit against JinkoSolar for alleged infringement of a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell patent.
first solar manufacturing

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

February 21, 2025
The credits are Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production tax credits generated from selling its modules from US manufacturing bases.
A JA Solar project in Chile.

JA Solar unveils DeepBlue 5.0 series of n-type solar modules

January 31, 2025
JA Solar has unveiled its DeepBlue 5.0 series of modules, its latest n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) product.
Lightsource bp's Peacock solar project.

Lightsource bp commissions 187MW Texas solar project

January 27, 2025
Lightsource bp, the solar power development arm of oil and gas major bp, has commissioned the 187MW Peacock solar project in Texas.
Image: Terrasmart

First Solar, Terrasmart claim ‘comprehensive’ US-made tracker and module partnership

January 22, 2025
The firms say their tech can “confidently” meet domestic content bonus requirements under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
NSG Group workers at a solar glass production line in the US state of Ohio

NSG Group to produce solar glass, supports First Solar expansion strategy

January 21, 2025
Glass supplier company NSG Group has opened a solar glass production line to support cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film PV manufacturer First Solar.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

AMEA Power begins construction at Ivory Coast solar project

News

Canadian Solar and LONGi chiefs sound the alarm as China’s PV industry enters ‘dark forest’ of price wars and patent battles

News

Iberdrola invests record €12 billion in 2024, solar capacity increases 31% year-on-year

News

Goldi Solar launches India’s first AI-powered solar manufacturing facility

News

Amazon secures 870MW solar and wind PPAs in Spain

News

Genneia commissions 90MW solar PV plant in Argentina

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.