Fluence to optimise 350MW Cubico PV portfolio in Mexico

Fluence and Cubico’s collaboration comprises 626MW of solar assets across the EU and the US. Image: Fluence.

Technology provider Fluence has signed an agreement with renewables investor Cubico Sustainable Investments to optimise the performance of 350MW of solar PV in El Llano, Mexico.

Fluence’s Nispera asset performance management (APM) software will optimise operations and maintenance of the ‘Solem I and II’ solar plants, with a focus on detecting possible budget deviations.

The software will propose measures to improve performance and revenue of the solar plants while delivering renewable energy to the grid.

The new contract continues an ongoing collaboration between the companies, with 626MW of solar assets being monitored and analysed across the US and the EU so far.

“We’re excited to expand the global reach of our cloud-based software and expand our work with Cubico into another market,” said Fluence VP, global head of digital APM, Gianmarco Pizza.

Fluence’s new CEO, Julian Nebreda, said during the company’s latest earning calls that one of its top three priorities during his leadership will be to focus resources and create the structure to enable further growth of Fluence Digital, which deploys software optimisation and management of renewable and energy storage assets.

Earlier this year, Fluence IQ signed a deal to optimise 1.1GW of solar and storage assets of parent company AES Corporation in the US. Fluence manages a combined portfolio of 16GW of assets in software-as-a-service (SaaS) products for renewable energy and storage assets contracted or under management globally.