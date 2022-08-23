Subscribe
Fluence to optimise 350MW Cubico PV portfolio in Mexico

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants
Americas

Fluence and Cubico’s collaboration comprises 626MW of solar assets across the EU and the US. Image: Fluence.

Technology provider Fluence has signed an agreement with renewables investor Cubico Sustainable Investments to optimise the performance of 350MW of solar PV in El Llano, Mexico.

Fluence’s Nispera asset performance management (APM) software will optimise operations and maintenance of the ‘Solem I and II’ solar plants, with a focus on detecting possible budget deviations.

The software will propose measures to improve performance and revenue of the solar plants while delivering renewable energy to the grid.

The new contract continues an ongoing collaboration between the companies, with 626MW of solar assets being monitored and analysed across the US and the EU so far.

“We’re excited to expand the global reach of our cloud-based software and expand our work with Cubico into another market,” said Fluence VP, global head of digital APM, Gianmarco Pizza.

Fluence’s new CEO, Julian Nebreda, said during the company’s latest earning calls that one of its top three priorities during his leadership will be to focus resources and create the structure to enable further growth of Fluence Digital, which deploys software optimisation and management of renewable and energy storage assets.

Earlier this year, Fluence IQ signed a deal to optimise 1.1GW of solar and storage assets of parent company AES Corporation in the US. Fluence manages a combined portfolio of 16GW of assets in software-as-a-service (SaaS) products for renewable energy and storage assets contracted or under management globally.

asset performance, cubico sustainable investments, fluence, mexico, software-as-a-service

Read Next

Pexapark secures US$8m in second round Series B financing

July 11, 2022
Renewables advisory firm Pexapark has secured €8 million (US$8.08 million) in a second round of Series B funding as it plots further expansion.

Mexico agrees deals with US firms for more than 1.8GW of solar and wind

June 21, 2022
Mexico has secured commitments from 17 US companies that will result in the development of 1,854MW of solar and wind, according to the office of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Glint Solar raises US$3m for machine learning-based solar siting technology

June 13, 2022
A group of investors including Statkraft Ventures has invested US$3 million in software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Glint Solar and its site identification technology for both ground mounted and floating solar parks.

PV Tech Power 30 out now: Solving solar’s skills gap, asset underperformance explained and more

March 9, 2022
The new edition of our downstream solar journal, PV Tech Power volume 30, is now available to download, featuring coverage of the solar industry’s efforts to bridge a looming skills gap.

AES added 2GW of renewables in 2021, intends to exit coal by 2025

February 25, 2022
Global energy company AES added more than 2GW of renewables and energy storage to its portfolio last year as the business formally confirmed its intent to exit coal generation by 2025.

Neoen boosted by PV project commissioning but low irradiation in Australia dampens performance

February 23, 2022
French independent power producer Neoen’s 2021 revenue jumped 12% year-on-year thanks to the contribution of new solar projects in France and Argentina.

