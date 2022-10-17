Subscribe
Foresight, Shell form joint venture to acquire 370MW renewables project in Australia

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
The project could feature up to 80MW of solar: Foresight Group.

Investment group Foresight has entered into a joint venture with oil major Shell’s subsidiary, Shell Energy Operations, to acquire development rights for a 370MW of renewables project in Western Australia.

The Kondinin Energy Development project, from Lacour Energy and Goldwind International Holdings, located 245km east of Perth, comprises various stages of development across wind, solar and battery storage, potentially including 80MW of solar PV and up to 60MW/120MWh of battery energy storage systems.

Kondinin is in an advanced stage of development with land development approvals in place. The first stage, a 121MW wind farm, is expected to be operational in 2024.

The Australian Renewables Income Fund (ARIF), managed by Foresight – after its acquisition of asset manager Infrastructure Capital Group (ICG) in July 2022 – acquired the 50% interest, which expands the fund’s development pipeline to over 3GW of solar, wind, hydro and storage opportunities.

Tom Laidlaw, managing director at Foresight, said: “This is our second renewables investment alongside Shell, our first investment as part of Foresight, and it marks our second renewable energy investment into Western Australia. We see a lot of opportunity in WA with the state government earlier this year setting new ambitious interim emissions targets to reach net zero by 2050.”

Furthermore, the location of Kondinin in Western Australia and its late-stage development is strategically placed to support the decarbonisation of the mining and resources sector, according to Shell Australia’s country chair, Tony Nunan.

Read Next

Corporate solar funding drops due to inflation, high interest rates

October 17, 2022
Corporate funding in the global solar sector was dampened by inflation and high interest rates during the first nine months of the year, according to research from Mercom Capital Group.

SunDrive closes funding round to help commercialise solar cell technology using copper

October 13, 2022
Australian start-up SunDrive has secured A$21 million (US$13.2 million) in a Series A fund that will help commercialise its solar technology.

Victoria renewables auction won by 623MW solar projects with 600MWh of batteries

October 7, 2022
Renewable Energy Target auction held in Victoria, Australia, won by six solar PV projects, four of which include battery storage.

FTC Solar supplying trackers to Australia’s ‘largest’ DC-coupled solar-plus-storage plant

October 4, 2022
FTC Solar said it has been selected to supply its 2P Voyager+ solar tracker technology for the “largest” DC-coupled solar-plus-storage plant in Australia.

NovaSource acquires First Solar’s Australian O&M assets

October 4, 2022
NovaSource Power Services has acquired First Solar’s Australian operations and maintenance (O&M) business, adding approximately 500MW of PV projects to its fleet in the process.

New South Wales launches renewables auction, targets 12GW of deployment by 2030

October 4, 2022
The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has opened its first tender for renewable energy and long duration storage.

