Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Former Orsted Onshore execs launch renewables platform Bluestar with US$100 million

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Markets & Finance, People
Americas, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Former Orsted Onshore execs launch renewables platform Bluestar with US$100 million

News

Solar PV key to ASEAN decarbonisation, 241GW of installed capacity expected by 2030 – IRENA

News

Pine Gate Renewables signs PPAs for 1GW of US solar projects

News

PV Hardware aiming for 21GW of production capacity globally with new US factory

News

Renewables only means of ‘true independence’ says European Parliament as it ups deployment targets

News

US developer 8minute Solar Energy rebrands as Avantus

News

EU proposes revenue cap on renewables and nuclear power plants

News

Borrego launches Anza procurement marketplace for solar PV, battery storage

News

PV software provider RatedPower acquired by Enverus

News

US solar industry players celebrate Inflation Reduction Act at White House

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Bluestar has established its first two regional development platforms in North America and Australia. Image: Anders J via Unsplash.

Declan Flanagan, former CEO of Orsted Onshore, has launched a renewables investment platform called Bluestar Energy Capital with an initial capital of US$100 million.

Bluestar’s first phase of its business plan will focus in early-stage development projects, with the possibility to invest in construction and operations projects further down the line.

After closing the funding round, the new company established its first two regional development platforms in North America (Nova Clean Energy) and Australia (Bluestar Energy Australia), with plans also in the works to develop another renewables investment platform in Europe.

Nova will focus on greenfield development projects with possible mergers and acquisitions in solar, wind and storage. The Australian branch will primarily focused its pipeline in wind projects with plans for further additions in solar and storage.

“We have structured Bluestar as a portfolio of distinct regional platforms based on the conviction that successful project development is a very local business. Success is about empowering regional leadership while bringing global scale and an owner’s attention to detail in managing project and market risk,” said Flanagan.

The company has made several hires of former Orsted Onshore executives, with Dennis Meany elected president and board member of Bluestar, while Jenn Goodwillie has been appointed as head of development at Nova, to name but a few.

Among the investors of Bluestar are investment firms S2G Ventures and Great Bay Renewables, with each company landing a seat on the board of directors.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, bluestar, bluestar energy capital, greenfield development, investment fund, north america, renewables investment

Read Next

Iberdrola to invest up to US$3 billion in Australian renewables as it targets 4GW portfolio

September 6, 2022
Spanish utility giant Iberdrola has committed to invest between €2-3 billion (US$1.99-2.99 billion) in renewables in Australia.

Naturgy enters Australia’s PV market with hybrid solar-plus-storage project acquisition

September 5, 2022
Naturgy has bought a large-scale hybrid solar-plus-storage project in development in Australia.

Denmark’s CIP reaches close on US$3 billion fund for industrial green hydrogen

September 1, 2022
Danish investment firm CIP has reached final close on its new fund, CI ETF I, with US$3 billion for green hydrogen and ammonia investments.

Aurora Solar Technologies completes acquisition of BT Imaging as it looks to expand offering

August 31, 2022
Inline solar cell measurement equipment specialist Aurora Solar Technologies (AST) has acquired PV equipment specialist BT Imaging for 63 million in common shares and over US$1.2 million in cash.

New South Wales receives 17GW of proposals for latest renewable energy zone

August 30, 2022
Australia's New South Wales has received 17GW of applications for renewables generation and storage projects for its planned Illawarra REZ.

Australia will need 1.9TW of solar to reach net zero by 2050 – report

August 29, 2022
Australia will need 1.9TW of solar PV in order to reach net zero by 2050, according to the report 'Net Zero Australia'.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar signs two polysilicon supply contracts in a month totalling nearly US$30 billion

News

EU proposes revenue cap on renewables and nuclear power plants

News

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine requires rapid renewables action from Eastern European and Central Asian nations, says report

News

SolarPower Europe calls for EU windfall measures to target actual profits only

News

US residential solar owner and operator Spruce Power acquired

News

US solar industry players celebrate Inflation Reduction Act at White House

News

Upcoming Events

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2022