Fortis Energy, EBRD sign potential financing on 270MW/72MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Serbia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
February 23, 2026
GameChange boosts solar eBOS expertise with Terrasmart acquisition

India’s electricity transition accelerates, but state-level gaps persist, says report

R.Power raises US$50 million to develop 70.5MW Polish solar PV portfolio

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

Enel acquires 830MW US PV and wind portfolio, ups renewables investment

Misaligned from the start: how quality assurance gaps in tracker and racking systems put solar projects at risk

Fortis Energy, EBRD sign potential financing on 270MW/72MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Serbia

Lightsource bp sells 1GW Australian solar PV portfolio to Aula Energy

NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

Technical realities could ‘potentially undermine’ Microsoft’s 100% renewables boast

Delegates from Fortis Energy and EBRD sign mandate letter for potential financing on 270MW solar-plus-storage project in Serbia
Construction of the Sremska Mitrovica solar-plus-storage project is expected to begin in Q3 2026. Image: Fortis Energy

Turkish independent power producer (IPP) Fortis Energy has signed a mandate letter with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to explore financing for a 270MW solar-plus-storage project in Serbia.

According to the IPP, the agreement marks the beginning of a structured financing process and the requisite due diligence for long-term debt provision.

Located in Sremska Mitrovica, northeastern Serbia, the project of the same name will combine the 270MW solar PV with a 72MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

The project is expected to begin construction later this year, in the third quarter, while commissioning of the solar-plus-storage project is targeted for Q1 2028. Once operational, it is expected to be one of the largest solar PV plants in Serbia and in the Western Balkans, according to the company.

Fortis acquired the Sremska Mitrovica project from an unnamed party in 2024 and, more recently, secured the construction permit for the solar-plus-storage plant.

Once operational, the solar-plus-storage project will substantially expand the Turkish IPP’s operational portfolio, which currently comprises more than 200MW of renewable energy assets, according to Fortis Energy.

The company is also moving forward with over 500MW of new investments planned for this year and the next.

In the nearby country of Albania, the company recently invited engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) providers to bid on the construction of its Ersekë Solar Power Plant. The solar-plus-storage project combines 75MW of solar PV with a 25MWh BESS. Also in the region, the company is developing a 170MW solar PV plant in Kosovo.

An R.Power solar project.

R.Power raises US$50 million to develop 70.5MW Polish solar PV portfolio

February 23, 2026
Polish IPP R.Power has raised US$50.7 million (€43 million) in finance to support the development of a 70.5MW solar PV portfolio in Poland.
image

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

February 23, 2026
Developer FRV is to hybridise a swathe of its Spanish PV fleet with batteries as part of a wider storage push in the country.
The Wellington North solar project in Australia.

Lightsource bp sells 1GW Australian solar PV portfolio to Aula Energy

February 23, 2026
Lightsource bp has sold a 1GW operational solar PV portfolio in Australia to Australian-headquartered renewable energy company Aula Energy.
The project spans more than 3,500 hectares across Nueva Ecija and Bulacan in Luzon. Image: Meralco.

Meralco energises Phase 1 of 3.5GW MTerra solar-plus-storage project in the Philippines

February 18, 2026
Meralco PowerGen Corporation has completed initial grid synchronisation and energisation of the 3.5GW MTerra solar project, which includes a 4.5GWh battery energy storage system (BESS). 
California governor Gavin Newsome visits Octopus' UK headquarters.

Octopus acquires California solar-plus-storage project as part of US$1 billion investment

February 18, 2026
Octopus Energy has announced an investment of 'nearly' US$1 billion into Californian clean energy, including a solar-plus-storage project.
Image: FRV Australia.

Utility-scale solar and wind curtailment exceeds 7TWh in NEM in 2025

February 18, 2026
Utility-scale solar and wind curtailment in Australia’s NEM reached a record high of over 7TWh in 2025, according to analyst Rystad Energy.
NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

Waiting for a final verdict: Shoals and Voltage both declare victory in eBOS patent dispute

Sungrow and Huawei achieve AAA rating in new PV InverterTech bankability report

Technical realities could ‘potentially undermine’ Microsoft’s 100% renewables boast

NexWafe, Talon PV ink 7GW wafer supply agreement in the US

Tracking the tracker in gigawatt-scale

