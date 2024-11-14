Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

France awards 948MW ground-mounted solar PV in latest auction

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

France awards 948MW ground-mounted solar PV in latest auction

News

SMA Solar to slash jobs amid ‘persistently challenging’ residential PV market

News

AU$400 million renewables hub with six solar PV plants proposed for the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Pacific Blue granted council approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in Queensland, Australia

News

China’s CHN Energy completes world’s largest open sea floating solar PV project

News

Aiko Solar on its Australian expansion plans and 15th anniversary

Features, Interviews

Azerbaijan to build 6GW of renewable energy by 2030

News

Will bifacial IBC be the ‘final’ crystalline silicon product?

Features, Interviews

SOLV Energy remains top EPC contractor as US and Indian companies lead

News

Lithuania to block Chinese inverters with cybersecurity legislation

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
French IPP Neoen has been awarded the most capacity (166.7MW) in France’s latest ground-mounted PV tender. Image: Neoen.

The French Ministry of Solidarity and Ecological Transition has awarded 948MW of ground-mounted solar PV capacity in its latest auction.

The sixth PPE2 (Programmation Pluriannuelle de l’Energie) tender for ground-mounted capacity ended up being slightly oversubscribed as the French government tendered for 925MW of PV capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In total, 120 projects across France were awarded bidding capacity with an average price of €79.28/MWh (US$83.3/MWh). The average price is over €2 lower than the previous ground-mounted tender, when the average tariff of the fifth round sat at €81.9/MWh. For the second tender in a row, average tariff price decreased.

The capacity awarded is nearly on par with the previous round, when 911.5MW of solar PV was awarded in the fifth round, as shown in the chart below.

French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen has been awarded the most capacity in this latest tender with 166.7MW of solar PV, according to France-based financing advisory company Finergreen. This represents 18% of the total capacity awarded. Neoen is followed by Urbasolar, a subsidiary of Swiss renewables developer Axpo, with 124.1MW, across 20 projects, and energy giant TotalEnergies’ renewables division with 68.7MW of solar PV capacity awarded.

Cumulatively, Neoen is the company with the most capacity awarded thus far between the six ground-mounted PV tenders, with 645MW. It is followed by French giant EDF and Urbasolar, with 487MW and 332MW, respectively.

Finergreen’s analysis of the latest French ground-mounted tender shows that every region of the country has been awarded capacity, with Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Centre-Val de Loire with the most. These two regions were awarded 333MW and 193.6MW of solar PV capacity, respectively. The southern region accounted for more than half (52%) of the total awarded capacity with 58 projects.

The French government’s tender programme, PPE2, started in 2021 and is expected to run until 2026, as it seeks to add nearly 29GW of renewable capacity. The solar PV ground-mounted tenders are run twice a year, while it also has a rooftop solar programme. After a high of 505MW awarded in the fifth rooftop tender, capacity awarded decreased in 2024 with less than 180MW in the seventh and latest rooftop round.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
Finergreen, france, ground-mount solar, neoen, pv power plants, tenders and auctions

Read Next

Image: The Northern Territory government.

AU$400 million renewables hub with six solar PV plants proposed for the Northern Territory, Australia

November 14, 2024
The Northern Territory government in Australia has proposed developing an AU$400 million (US$259 million) renewable energy hub featuring six solar PV power plants in the region.
Haughton-Solar-Farm-Image-Pacific-Blue

Pacific Blue granted council approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in Queensland, Australia

November 14, 2024
Australia’s Pacific Blue, a renewable energy generator and retailer, has been granted council approval for a 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in North Queensland.
Image: CHN Energy.

China’s CHN Energy completes world’s largest open sea floating solar PV project

November 14, 2024
State-owned China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy) has completed a 1GW floating solar PV facility in the Shandong Province of China.
PV Tech's George Heynes (left) interviewed Aiko Solar's Thomas Bywater (right) at All-Energy Australia 2024. Image: Aiko Solar.
Sponsored

Aiko Solar on its Australian expansion plans and 15th anniversary

November 13, 2024
PV Tech spoke with Aiko Solar to learn more about the company's expansion plans in Australia and some of its latest products.
SPE said enhanced cybersecurity requirements should be introduced for components such as inverters. Image: BayWa r.e.

Lithuania to block Chinese inverters with cybersecurity legislation

November 13, 2024
Lithuanian lawmakers have adopted legislation designed to limit the ability of Chinese inverter manufacturers to remotely access the country’s solar and wind power plants.
A 53MW solar plant from utility AGL in New South Wales. Image: AGL Energy.

Australia’s New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

November 13, 2024
The government of New South Wales, Australia, has released a new planning framework for large-scale renewable energy developments aiming to streamline planning decisions.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Azerbaijan to build 6GW of renewable energy by 2030

News

Australia’s New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

News

SOLV Energy remains top EPC contractor as US and Indian companies lead

News

Pacific Blue granted council approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in Queensland, Australia

News

Lithuania to block Chinese inverters with cybersecurity legislation

News

Australia sees 1.4GW of renewable energy generation committed to in Q3 2024

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.